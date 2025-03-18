Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts Wichita State to Tip Off NIT
After falling in the conference tournament, it appeared Oklahoma State’s season was over, but Gallagher-Iba Arena will see more action.
The Cowboys learned of their postseason fate late Sunday night. While they already knew they wouldn’t be in the NCAA Tournament, they still awaited their fate for the NIT. While the odds looked somewhat stacked against the Cowboys to even make it, they have earned an opportunity to host their first-round matchup.
Game Information: No. 4 Oklahoma State (15-17) vs. No. 5 Wichita State (19-14)
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN2/ESPN+
Spread: Oklahoma State -6.5
Total Points: Over/Under 154.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -275, Wichita State +225
All betting lines via ESPN Bet
OSU’s roster was somewhat rushed together after Steve Lutz’s arrival in April last offseason. With so many veterans on the roster, the Cowboys managed to play well to begin nonconference play. Still, the Cowboys’ talent level was not on par with the rest of the Big 12, which led to some unsavory results in conference play.
Despite the Cowboys’ struggles, they managed to hold a 7-3 record in Big 12 home games, which should give them confidence as they prepare to face another solid team. After it seemed these teams played every season for a good stretch, this will be OSU’s first meeting against Wichita State since 2022.
The road team has won the past seven matchups in this series, but these teams look far different than the previous squads that battled. For Wichita State, making the NCAA Tournament has been a struggle over the past few years after a run as one of the top mid-majors in the country.
Still, postseason basketball is a familiar concept for the Shockers, who enter Stillwater looking for their second win over a Big 12 team this season. They had a dominant 19-point win against Kansas State in December and have shown they can compete with teams from power conferences. To stop the Shockers from pulling an upset, the Cowboys will need to contain Xavier Bell and Corey Washington, who combine for over 28 points a night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.