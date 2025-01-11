Game Preview: Oklahoma State Looking to Build on First Big 12 Win at Utah
Oklahoma State is back in action and looking to build on its first conference win.
After beating Kansas State on Tuesday to get into the Big 12 win column, the Cowboys are back on the road for what could be one of their easiest road games of the season. While no road games in the Big 12 are easy, the Cowboys will match up against one of the projected worst teams in the conference.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Utah (8-6, 0-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Utah -7.5
Total Points: Over/Under 153.5 points
Moneyline: Utah -300, Oklahoma State +250
In Tuesday’s win against Kansas State, the Cowboys might have found their go-to scorer. Big man Abou Ousmane scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting to lead the Cowboys. With the rest of the team struggling at points throughout the night, Ousmane was a calming presence and gave OSU’s offense an easy outlet for points.
Of course, finding other players to contribute consistently will be necessary for the Cowboys to truly compete in the Big 12. Ousmane can’t put up 27 every game, but if he can consistently get to 15 or 20 points and have others such as Bryce Thompson and Marchelus Avery score in double figures, OSU’s offense might have enough.
Meanwhile, Utah is searching for its first Big 12 win after losing by at least 23 points in its first three conference games. If the Cowboys can shut off Gabe Madsen and his 16.7 points per game, they should be in a solid position to get a win on the road.
