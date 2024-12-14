Game Preview: Oklahoma State Looking to Upset No. 13 Oklahoma in Bedlam
Oklahoma State is set for its biggest matchup of nonconference play.
Since Oklahoma’s move to the SEC, the future of Bedlam has been uncertain at best in a number of sports. While football might not have any matchups in the near future, men’s basketball will renew its rivalry in Oklahoma City.
While it won’t be the same as having the game in Stillwater or Norman, Oklahoma City provides a fun, neutral environment and could be the future of Bedlam basketball. After the teams finished toward the bottom of the Big 12 last season, both have had strong starts to the 2024-25 campaign and can make a statement with a rivalry win.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (6-2) vs. No. 13 Oklahoma (9-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPNU
Spread: Oklahoma -5.5
Total Points: Over/Under 152.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma -210, Oklahoma State +172
OSU has begun the season 6-2 and has a new identity under coach Steve Lutz. The Cowboys have a renewed focus on getting stops and getting in transition.
This season, the Cowboys have won the turnover battle in all but one game and have found success with forcing live-ball turnovers, averaging 10 steals per game to rank in the top 20 nationally.
Meanwhile, the Sooners hot start has been led by star freshman Jeremiah Fears and senior Jalon Moore. Combining to score nearly 35 points per game, the Sooners’ stars have been nearly impossible to stop this season. While OSU’s defense has had success this year, it will need one of its best performances to slow OU’s duo.
For the Cowboys, offense won’t necessarily come from star scorers. This season, OSU’s leading scorer is Abou Ousmane at 12.3 points per game, showing the Pokes’ balanced attack. With no one averaging more than 23 minutes per game and seven players averaging at least 7.6 points, OSU’s scoring can come from just about anywhere from anyone.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.