Game Preview: Oklahoma State Searching for Second Win Against Kansas State
The Cowboys are looking for the first conference road win against a familiar foe.
Oklahoma State has had stretches of solid play within games but hasn’t been able to put together a full 40 minutes except for two Big 12 games. One of those matchups was against Kansas State in the teams’ first meeting in Stillwater earlier in the month.
While the Wildcats had been riding a six-game losing streak, their recent win against West Virginia could be the start of Jerome Tang’s squad turning things around. Considering the Cowboys’ recent struggles, they are in need of a game against an opponent they have already conquered.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (10-9, 2-6 Big 12) vs. Kansas State (8-11, 2-6)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Bramlage Coliseum - Manhattan, KS
TV/Streaming: CBSSN
In a game featuring two struggling teams desperate to make a late run at the NCAA Tournament, effort will be of the utmost importance. While it is cliche to say the team that wants it more will win, that might just be how Wednesday’s matchup unfolds.
While the Big 12’s expansion to 16 teams and a 20-game schedule has lowered the number of opponents conference teams will face twice in one year, this will be the second meeting between the teams, and there is plenty to take away from the first matchup. The 3-point shooting was a key factor in Stillwater when the teams met earlier this month and could be a significant factor again.
OSU shot 9-of-21 from beyond the arc, while Kansas State was 3-of-14. Those numbers put OSU one away from a season high in makes and marked the fewest outside shots the Wildcats have taken this season.
Kansas State also turned it over five more times, had four fewer offensive rebounds and allowed OSU to score its second-most points in a conference game. With this matchup coming in Manhattan, the Wildcats could have an opportunity to turn the tide.
Coming off only their second Big 12 win of the season, the Wildcats could build some momentum after beating a West Virginia team that blew out OSU. In any case, this should be a tight game and could have a significant impact on how the rest of the year looks for both squads.
