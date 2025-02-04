Game Preview: Oklahoma State Searching for Upset at No. 5 Houston
The Cowboys have a chance for a couple of firsts this season.
Oklahoma State hasn’t won a Big 12 road game and hasn’t beaten a ranked team this season. While it will be an uphill battle, the Cowboys will have their shot to change both of those things.
The Cowboys are coming off of one of their best games of the season, winning their third conference game and avenging an earlier loss to Utah on Saturday. OSU will look to continue that trend of avenging losses in Houston against the Cougars, who pushed the Cowboys around in the conference opener in Stillwater.
This season, OSU is 0-5 on the road in Big 12 play and has lost those games by an average of 18.8 points. Considering OSU’s embarrassing performances away from home, simply having a competitive matchup could be enough for a moral victory.
Everything you need to know
Game Information: Oklahoma State (11-10, 3-7 Big 12) vs. No. 5 Houston (17-4, 9-1)
Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Fertitta Center - Houston, TX
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
OSU’s loss to Houston to open Big 12 play was unsurprising, considering the Cowboys are in a rebuilding year and Houston is a national championship contender. However, their situations can’t carry onto the court if OSU wants to have a chance at pulling the upset.
In the teams’ first matchup this season, Houston won 60-47. The Cowboys kept it close, but their offense never gave them much of a chance to make a true run at a victory.
The Cowboys’ defense helped them get out to a good start in that game, leading 17-11, but a 17-1 run to end the first half for Houston gave it a double-digit lead at halftime and firm control of the matchup. Across the first half into the second, OSU had a 12-minute stretch without a field goal. Considering OSU’s limitations offensively, droughts will happen, but Houston’s suffocating defense made it impossible for OSU to stay in the game.
OSU held Houston to a 42% night from the floor and a 30% night from three. If the Cowboys can replicate their defensive performance on the road and have a hot shooting game, they just might have enough to get an upset.
