Game Preview: Oklahoma State Set for Big 12 Battle at BYU
Oklahoma State is looking to perform much better on the second leg of its Utah road trip.
After getting pummeled by the Utes on Saturday, the Cowboys are set for battle against BYU. Last season, OSU got one of its only conference wins against the Cougars and is hoping to do the same on Tuesday.
As both teams have struggled to open conference play, a win in this matchup could give either side a much-needed boost.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) at BYU (10-5,1-3)
Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Marriott Center - Provo, UT
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: BYU -13.5
Total Points: Over/Under 147 points
Moneyline: BYU -950, Oklahoma State +625
Last season, the Cowboys capped their miserable campaign with a regular season finale in Provo. As the Cowboys make their first trip back to the Marriott Center, much has changed in terms of personnel but not results.
OSU still sits near the bottom of the Big 12 and is looking to get its first Big 12 road win this season. While BYU has struggled thus far, it has suffered only one loss on its home floor and kept its past two conference losses within five points. Like the Cowboys, the Cougars don’t have a go-to scorer and have only two players averaging double-digit points.
OSU just played a game in the state on Saturday, falling to Utah in a lopsided contest. For OSU to avoid the same fate in Provo, it will need much more out of Abou Ousmane. The OSU big man has been the typical player to emerge as a star in the Cowboys’ wins.
In OSU’s lone conference victory against Kansas State, Ousmane led the team with a 27-point outburst. To get back into the win column, the Cowboys might need another big performance from him.
