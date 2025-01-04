Game Preview: Oklahoma State Tips Off New Year at West Virginia
Oklahoma State is in a new era, but it needs to come with new results.
OSU is looking to get its first conference win against West Virginia, but winning on the road is one of the most difficult tasks in the Big 12. While the Cowboys have already surpassed their road win total from last season, getting those victories in conference play is another animal.
OSU didn’t win its first conference game last season until its seventh try. Of course, that game was against West Virginia. If the Cowboys can find a way to take down the Mountaineers again this season, it would be an ideal start to 2025.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) vs. Opponent (10-2, 1-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: WVU Coliseum - Morgantown, WV
TV/Streaming: CBSSN
Spread: West Virginia -9.5
Total Points: Over/Under 146.5 points
Moneyline: West Virginia -465, Oklahoma State +350
While OSU won its first conference game against West Virginia last season, it was the teams’ only matchup and was in Stillwater. The Cowboys' last win in Morgantown came in 2021, with back-to-back losses there since.
With former Cowboy Javon Small leading the way for West Virginia, OSU will have to find a way to contain its leading scorer from a season ago. Without Small, OSU has struggled to find anyone to emerge as the go-to scorer, which could come with major consequences in Big 12 play.
OSU lost its conference opener to Houston, shooting only 25.9% in the 60-47 loss. While OSU’s offense sputtered, it showed its defensive ability, something Steve Lutz’s team will have to hang its hat on in conference play.
The Mountaineers upset Kansas on the road in their Big 12 opener, with Small’s late free throws pushing his team ahead. The Cowboys are hoping for a letdown from West Virginia after its big win, but they must be prepared for a surge in front of the West Virginia crowd, where the home team is 7-0 this season.
