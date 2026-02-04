BYU vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 4

The No. 16 BYU Cougars are looking to get back on track when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday night.

BYU has lost two straight games and three of its last four, but those came against some tough opponents in Texas Tech, Arizona, and Kansas. The Cougars now get an easier matchup at Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys are coming off a win at Utah, though, and are 12-2 at home on the season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

BYU -7.5 (-105)

Oklahoma State +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

BYU: -305

Oklahoma State: +245

Total

167.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

BYU vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

BYU record: 17-4

Oklahoma State record: 15-6

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

BYU is 9-12 ATS this season

Oklahoma State is 10-11 ATS this season

BYU is 5-6 ATS on the road this season

Oklahoma State is 5-9 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 11-10 in BYU games this season

The UNDER is 11-10 in Oklahoma State games this season

The UNDER is 6-5 in BYU road games this season

The UNDER is 7-7 in Oklahoma State home games this season

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch

AJ Dybantsa, Forward, BYU Cougars

AJ Dybantsa is not only the player to watch in this game, but across the country in college basketball. His 23.2 points per game rank second in the nation behind Nick Martinelli, and he’s averaging 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as well.

Dybansta is expected to be one of the first picks in June’s NBA Draft, and is shooting 52.9% from the field this season.

The freshman forward hasn’t been as great on the road, though, averaging 19.0 points in seven away games as opposed to 25.4 points in 14 home games. We’ll see if he can improve on that tonight at Oklahoma State.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick

Not only has BYU lost three of its last four games, but it also hasn’t covered the spread in any of its last six contests. This will be a good test for the Cougars on the road, especially against an Oklahoma State squad that is strong at home.

BYU hasn’t been able to pull away from teams recently, and I don’t think that changes tonight against the Cowboys.

Pick: Oklahoma State +7.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.