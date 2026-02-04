BYU vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 4
In this story:
The No. 16 BYU Cougars are looking to get back on track when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday night.
BYU has lost two straight games and three of its last four, but those came against some tough opponents in Texas Tech, Arizona, and Kansas. The Cougars now get an easier matchup at Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys are coming off a win at Utah, though, and are 12-2 at home on the season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.
BYU vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- BYU -7.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma State +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- BYU: -305
- Oklahoma State: +245
Total
- 167.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
BYU vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- BYU record: 17-4
- Oklahoma State record: 15-6
BYU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- BYU is 9-12 ATS this season
- Oklahoma State is 10-11 ATS this season
- BYU is 5-6 ATS on the road this season
- Oklahoma State is 5-9 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 11-10 in BYU games this season
- The UNDER is 11-10 in Oklahoma State games this season
- The UNDER is 6-5 in BYU road games this season
- The UNDER is 7-7 in Oklahoma State home games this season
BYU vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
AJ Dybantsa, Forward, BYU Cougars
AJ Dybantsa is not only the player to watch in this game, but across the country in college basketball. His 23.2 points per game rank second in the nation behind Nick Martinelli, and he’s averaging 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as well.
Dybansta is expected to be one of the first picks in June’s NBA Draft, and is shooting 52.9% from the field this season.
The freshman forward hasn’t been as great on the road, though, averaging 19.0 points in seven away games as opposed to 25.4 points in 14 home games. We’ll see if he can improve on that tonight at Oklahoma State.
BYU vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
Not only has BYU lost three of its last four games, but it also hasn’t covered the spread in any of its last six contests. This will be a good test for the Cougars on the road, especially against an Oklahoma State squad that is strong at home.
BYU hasn’t been able to pull away from teams recently, and I don’t think that changes tonight against the Cowboys.
Pick: Oklahoma State +7.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop