Game Preview: Oklahoma State Travels to SMU For NIT Second Round
Oklahoma State’s season will be on the line once again.
OSU is set for battle against SMU in a matchup of power conference squads in the NIT. With the field being so mid-major heavy this season, a matchup between a couple of big brands could take the spotlight.
Sitting at 14 games over .500, SMU likely feels like it got snubbed by the NCAA Tournament committee and deserved a spot in the big dance. OSU has been in that position in previous years and has used that chip on its shoulder to produce a deep run in the NIT.
For OSU to spoil those hopes for SMU, it will need to have its most complete road game of maybe the entire season. The Cowboys have won only two true road games all season and have been far worse when playing outside of Gallagher-Iba Arena. While OSU won’t get to play in Stillwater again this season, it is fighting to have another game at all.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (16-17) vs. SMU (24-10)
Date/Time: Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Moody Coliseum - Dallas, TX
TV/Streaming: ESPN2/ESPN+
Spread: SMU -9.5
Total Points: Over/Under 156.5 points
Moneyline: SMU -600, Oklahoma State +400
OSU has lost its past 12 games away from Stillwater, but it might have a chance to turn things around in Dallas. The closest OSU came to a Big 12 road win was in Fort Worth against TCU, and it might be able to come away with a win against SMU in a win-or-go-home setting.
The Cowboys overcame adversity against Wichita State in the opening round, but they will be up against the region’s top seed on Sunday. SMU advanced to the second round thanks to a 73-63 win over Northern Iowa.
This season, SMU has gone a solid 13-5 on its home floor and will be a tough place for the Cowboys to play. The Mustangs also have six players averaging at least 10 points, giving them one of the most lethal balanced attacks in college basketball.
While OSU won a charity exhibition against SMU before the season, this game will have much higher stakes. As far as real games go, OSU has won 10 straight against SMU dating back to 1992, with the most recent meeting coming in the 2011-12 season. For OSU to keep its streak against SMU going, it needs one of its best performances all season.
