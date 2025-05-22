Home-Court Advantage Critical to OSU's Success Under Steve Lutz
Oklahoma State has been one of the worst in the Big 12 in recent years, but it might have found the key to changing that.
The Cowboys have struggled throughout the past decade, making the NCAA Tournament only once in the past eight seasons and riding a four-year streak without making the big dance. Of course, the Cowboys have looked to change their fortunes by making a coaching change last offseason and bringing in Steve Lutz to correct the direction of the program.
In his first year at the helm, his overall results looked quite similar to many of Mike Boynton’s seasons in Stillwater. OSU finished with a losing record and was near the bottom of the Big 12 as it struggled to find any consistent success in conference play.
After flaming out in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament again, the Cowboys at least still earned a postseason bid, making their way to the NIT. After wins against Wichita State and SMU, the Cowboys couldn’t get past the quarterfinals, falling to North Texas at home for the second time in three years.
While the final game in Gallagher-Iba Arena left a sour taste in fans’ mouths, there is plenty of reason for optimism, coming mostly from the Cowboys’ performance in Stillwater. The Cowboys finished 7-13 in conference play and went winless on the road against Big 12 opponents, which also means they went 7-3 in Big 12 games on their home floor.
Although the arena was far from rowdy for most games, the Cowboys still showed that their ability to win on their home floor is a critical part of turning the program around. OSU’s home-court advantage was considered among the best in the country for many years.
However, the years since Eddie Sutton departed haven’t featured the same feeling in Stillwater. As the Cowboys look to become a team capable of consistently making the NCAA Tournament, they will need the Lutz era to feature sold-out home games and a legitimate home-court advantage.
OSU and its fans have shown their ability to make Stillwater a daunting place to play in the past, and rekindling that magic could be all the Cowboys need to get over the hump.