Ice is Synonomous with Intense

Robert Allen

We had said it during the last month when Isaac Likekele was missing from the Oklahoma State line-up. The player that went to Brooklyn and dominated on defense, on offense, and on playmaking, whatever the Pokes needed in destroying Syracuse and Ole Miss at the NIT Season Tipoff Classic and then dropped out of sight with illness, speculated to be mononeucleosis, was the straw. You know the guy on the team that might not be the leading scorer, might not be the best defender, but alomost always was instigating good play on both sides of the floor. With Likekele, the Cowboys seem capable of competing with any team. Without their starting point guard they are just as campable of not competing. 

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton craves good defense first and foremost, and that is why his main goal for the game was six kills. Boynton's definition of a kill is three straight stops on the defensive end and by the under four (minute) media time out in the 82-31 domination of Southeastern Louisiana, the Cowboys got the goal for their coach. The ended up exceeding the goal of six kills. 

"The thing that I was most proud of was that we got back to defending like we had and that was absent for about a four week period," Boynton told John Holcomb and the Oklahoma State Radio Network after the contest. "(Having) Ice (back) was some of it, but some of it was being more sound in our schemes and playing so hard."

That is what Likekele gives you. If he needs to score, he will. If he needs to hit the glass, he will. He always defends, period. He always inspires and that leads to everybody defending. 

"He is a kid that is completely committed to this team and this program and to his teammates having success," Boynton said of Likekele. "Even when he was out and could not be at practice, he was asking for practice film and game film, so that when he came back and was speaking to his teammates he could do it from an intellectually honest place and he could give them good, solid advice."

Oklahoma State is now 9-3 on the season and Big 12 play is up next with the Cowboys opening on the road against the defending Big 12 champions and NCAA runner-up Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are also 9-3 and just beat Cal-State Bakersfield Sunday 73-58. The conference opener is next Saturday (Jan. 4) 11 a.m.

Likekele is back in the nick of time, because he's like those old American Express card commercials that said, "Don't leave home without it."

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M: Official Game Thread

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State is set to face Texas A&M in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl in Houston. Can Mike Gundy, Spencer Sanders and Chuba Hubbard get it done? Read more.

Gundy Preaches Work and Future in Texas Bowl Locker Room

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was fired up about the future with his team after losing the Texas Bowl

Cowboys Roll to Big Win in Final Non-Conference Game; Get Ready for Big 12 Play

Zach Lancaster

In point guard Isaac Likekele's first game back from illness, Oklahoma State, as expected, beat SE Louisiana in their final non-conference game of the season.

The Latest on Coaching Staff Stablility and Possible Moves at Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

The coaching rumors are settling down a little at Oklahoma State, but Kasey Dunn is gone and will be hard to replace.

Let's Start the Review with Special Teams

Robert Allen

Reviewing Oklahoma State and the 8-5 season in 2019 and special teams could improve.

Cowboys Drop Season Finale 24-21 to Texas A&M

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State fought back late, but fell short as they lost to Texas A&M 24-21 in the Texas Bowl. Read more.

Bowl, Like Season, Leaves Us Limp

John Helsley

OSU's offense proves lacking, again

Chuba Hubbard Eclipses 2,000 Yards

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard became the second running back in Oklahoma State history to hit 2,000 rushing yards

Texas Bowl: Key Storylines

John Helsley

What to watch as the Cowboys take on A&M

Gundy Has a Grasp on Winning Bowls

John Helsley

Cowboys coach is 9-4 in the postseason