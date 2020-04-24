Likekele Stays Close to the Vest on Reports of Staying, Working on Being the Best Leader

STILLWATER -- Earlier this week Oklahoma State's Orange Power Studios released a video that Cowboys point guard Issac Likekele is featured, on and off the court. Have you ever watched the intro to "Saturday Night Live"? You know the shots of all the comedians on the show and they are in different places in New York City. This video has plenty of "Ice" in action, but shows off his emotions and his smile while shopping for what looks like Christmas presents for a team project.

That is a long explanation that Likekele is not only extremely talented on the basketball floor as evidenced by his influence when healthy. When Isaac Likekele wasn't ill and missing four games or trying to work his way back to full speed Oklahoma State struggled. It is credible to say in all other games the Cowboys were 15-3.

That said, Likekele starts off giving credit to Cam McGriff, Lindy Waters III, Thomas Dizagwa, Trey Reeves, Jonathan Laurent, and J.K. Hadlock. Those seniors he says set the table for anything and everything that he and the players will achieve in the coming season. Those players inspired him to be a leader.

"I learned a long time ago that life is too short to mope around," he said of his effervescent spirit. "You can't let life get you down and I try to live everyday to the fullest."

Likekele was the Cowboys major weapon in the win over Iowa State including the game winner. USA Today Sports Images - Ben Purcell

You could say every moment too. The numbers are excellent as Likekele averaged 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and almost two steals a game. However, Likekele is a different kind of player. When Michael Jordan was in the zone, and we've seen it in the documentary "The Last Dance". When Likekele is in the zone, he can be scoring, he can be assisting and making it easier for teammates to score or he can be the stifling defender, as smothering as any defender on the perimeter.

The zone showed up at the end of the Cowboys last game, the 72-71 last second win in the Big 12 Tournament over Iowa State. No time out and the Cyclones took the lead and with seconds left Likekele took over.

"To be honest with you, there really wasn't much thinking going into it. It was mostly reaction," answered Likekele. "Avery threw me the ball in and I saw that it was basically a one-on-one situation and I know that I'm going to take advantage of a one-on-one situation and I was able to and make the lay-up, thankfully."

Okay, Cade Cunningham is coming in the talent-laden recruiting class. Yes, Cunningham is the top-rated point guard among the 2020 prospects and the number two overall. So, there was speculation earlier this week that Likekele would leave. Multiple sources told us that Likekele was never going to bolt, although he played coy with us on the radio. The truth is, he is going to be that leader he is expected to be. He is ready to totally assume that role.

"I can't really speak too much on those kind of situations," Likekele said of the scuttlebutt that he might have left. "There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes. You know even if I was going to be leaving no one would really know because I'm the kind of person that keeps my business to myself and my people. Me personally, I wanted to come back to be part of this new great era."

"I really knew I would come back to polish my game," Likekele said during a radio interview on Sports Talk with Robert Allen and Friends on Triple Play Sports Radio. "I feel there is way more that I can learn. There is a lot that I can add to my game and showcase my game in different ways."

That is something the Big 12 should worry about. Likekele with some developing young talent and some of the best new talent in college basketball should be fun to see.

Next year, there may truly be reasons, plenty of them for Oklahoma State fans to wonder if Likekele is coming back for a senior year. That would be a good problem to have.