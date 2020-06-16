Pokes Report
Isaac Likekele Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys and Mike Boynton

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State fans will no longer have to wonder if junior point guard and team leader, Isaac Likekele, would remain in Stillwater for the upcoming season despite the 2020-21 postseason ban.

Likekele took to Twitter the first week of June and said "Loyalty builds a bond not even death could violate. #BanSzn" while tweeting two photos of Likekele and Mike Boynton together.

Tuesday afternoon, Likekele once again took to Twitter to reaffirm his commitment to Boynton and Oklahoma State.

Shortly after Likekele's tweet, Stadium's Jeff Goodman posted a quote from Likekele on his decision to stay.

"There wasn't any way I could leave. The relationships I've built here with the staff and the community is a family environment. My relationship with Coach Boynton is something that I wouldn't trade for no amount of success or money, that's my guy."

Likekele is undoubtedly the leader of this Oklahoma State team going into the fall. He's been around since the beginning of Mike Boynton's tenure as head coach, including all the highs and lows.

Tuesday has been a rather busy day for Oklahoma State basketball. A report came out mid-morning that junior center Yor Anei had decided to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Shortly after the news on Anei broke, Pokes Report was able to confirm with the program Mike Boynton and Co. had received a transfer from Ole Miss guard Bryce Williams.

Williams, who spent one season at Ole Miss, played for assistant coach Erik Pastrana for one season while he was at JUCO Daytona State.

With the transfer of Anei, the only other returning junior for Boynton and Co., Likekele takes the sole role as the only four-year player on the roster, but also returns as one of the best players in the Big 12.

