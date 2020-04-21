Pokes Report
Likekele Confirms Return for Junior Season

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Reports came out yesterday that Oklahoma State point guard Isaac Likekele would be returning for his junior season. It surprised quite a few people, myself included, because there hadn't been any talk about him potentially leaving.

Well, Likekele took to Twitter Tuesday evening to confirm that he is, indeed, coming back for his junior video.

Likekele, a 6-4, 215-pound force to be reckoned with point guard, has had a solid two-year career so far for Mike Boynton. This past season as a sophomore, Likekele averaged 8.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while missing roughly a month of action due to an illness.

Likekele returns with center Yor Anei as the two most-experienced Cowboys on the roster, and should continue their growth as a dangerous pick and roll duo.

Likekele and Anei, along with a talented group of soon-to-be-sophomores of Avery Anderson, Kalib and Keylan Boone, Chris Harris and Hidde Roessink, will be joined by the No. 4 overall recruiting class in the country.

The 2020 class is headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect in the country, Cade Cunningham, four-star signees Rondel Walker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Donovan Williams, grad transfer guard Ferron Flavors Jr and forward Montreal Pena.

The news that Likekele would be returning for his junior season was tweeted out Monday by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Boynton and Co. are set to have three incredibly talented and dangerous point guards on the roster with Anderson, Cunningham and Likekele.

“I played the position; I put a high level of value on our program being good at the point guard position and in my mind, you can’t have too many good point guards,” coach Boynton said. “The more good ball-handling, decision-making playmaker guys that you have, the better you’re going to be as an offensive team. But again, they’re so different in many ways; Avery [Anderson’s] got the quickness, the speed, can be a pest defensively, Likekele is like a bull in a china shop who can just get downhill and can be on top of you physically. Then with Cade, you have his height, length and his versatility, he can certainly handle the ball from the outside, but he’s going to be a pretty good post-up player for us. So, I think that’s one of the things where people will be intrigued by how many different ways we’ll be able to use them.”

Basketball

