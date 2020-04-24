Pokes Report
Cowboys Featured in Jeff Goodman's Preseason Top 50 Rankings

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The 2019-20 season didn't end quite the way Mike Boynton and Co. would've wanted, but the expectations and excitement surrounding the 2020-21 season is through the roof.

Boynton and Co. are bringing in a consensus top-10 recruiting class that's headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect Cade Cunningham. They're also returning a talented and athletic group of returners that's led by junior Isaac Likekele.

While it's still early and 2020 prospects aren't yet on campus, Oklahoma State hoops made another preseason rankings list.

The Stadium's Jeff Goodman released his preseason top 50 rankings on Thursday and the Cowboys check in at No. 25. OSU is the fifth Big 12 team to make the top 25 along with Baylor (No. 1), Kansas (No. 7), Texas Tech (No. 11) and West Virginia (No. 17).

Two other Big 12 programs made the list with Texas at No. 34 and Oklahoma at No. 39.

As mentioned above, Boynton and Co. are bringing in a consensus top-10 2020 recruiting class. It's headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect in the country in Cade Cunningham, but the coaching staff are also bringing in talented guards in Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams, the Canadian Player of the Year in Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, a talented and athletic forward in Montreal Pena and a sharpshooting grad transfer guard in Ferron Flavors Jr.

The two returning starters from last season, Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei, are set for an even bigger season in 2020. Likekele posted 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and a team-high 4.5 assists, while Anei posted 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

They're being joined by a talented and athletic group of young returners in Kalib Boone (4.7 ppg), Avery Anderson (4.2 ppg), Chris Harris Jr. (3.4 ppg), Keylan Boone (2.7 ppg) and Hidde Roessink (0.8 ppg). While they didn't post high numbers this past season, it was a learning and growing year in which they all did just that.

Oklahoma State has a good portion of their non-conference scheduled completed as they'll open the season against Green Bay in Stillwater on Nov. 10, they'll play in the Charleston Classic on Nov. 19-22, Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic at Camp Lejeune, a United States military training facility in Jacksonville, NC, Virginia Tech at the Chesapeake Energy Arena and at Wichita State on Dec. 12.

Comments

Basketball

