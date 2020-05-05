Boynton and Co. Offer 2021 Westlake Power Forward

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. are looking to add a strong presence down low in the 2021 class and they're hoping it could be a talented prospect out of Austin, TX.

KJ Adams, a 6-7, 200-pound forward out of Westlake (TX) High School took to Twitter Tuesday morning to announce he's received an offer from Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State marks Adams' 18th offer according to Rivals. Other schools to have offered are Baylor, Florida, Georgetown, Iowa, LSU, Miami, OU , Oregon, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech among others.

Adams is a composite four-star prospect in the '21 class and checks in as a top-75 player in the country, a top-15 power forward in the country and the No. 5 player out of Texas.

Adams also helped the Westlake Chaparrals to an impressive 33-2 overall record, 16-0 in conference play, in 2020. He was also one of the main contributors to a fifth-straight 6A Region IV District 25 title as he averaged 22.6 points a game on 61.3% shooting from the field, as well as 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

He was also an unanimous vote to the American-Statesman All-Central Texas Team and named to the 2019-20 UIL 6A All-State team.

Adams also competed with several other Oklahoma State prospects on Team Griffin, an Oklahoma AAU team that won the U16 Peach Jam last summer. They beat Team Takeover 75-73 in double-overtime and Adams finished the game with 23 points and five assists. Throughout the six games of the 2019 Peach Jam, Adams averaged 21 points on 61% shooting from the field with 6.7 rebounds per game.

It's safe to say that Mike Boynton and Co. are very familiar with the work of Adams and would be a very good addition to the 2021 class that has yet to get started.