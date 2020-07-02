Pokes Report
It's Official: Kouma and Williams Have Signed With Oklahoma State

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's officially official. Oklahoma State announced the signings of Ole Miss transfer Bryce Williams and South Plains College transfer Bernard Kouma, effectively wrapping up the 2020 class.

The 2020 class is ranked as a consensus top-10 class in the country, with it being ranked as high as No. 4 by Rivals. Kouma and Williams join the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 prospect out of Canada, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, four-star guards Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams, fellow transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. and three-star forward Montreal Pena.

The eight signees mark Mike Boynton's largest signing class since taking over the program.

The additions of both Kouma and Williams brought OSU's scholarship count back up to a full count of 13 following the departures of Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink earlier in June.

Both Kouma and Williams announced their commitments to Mike Boynton and Co. in June, with Williams announcing on June 16, the same day Yor Anei entered the transfer portal, and Kouma announcing late on June 29.

Bryce Williams - 6-2, 180-pounds - Ole Miss, Daytona State

While Ole Miss wasn't the best fit for Williams, he still shot 44% from 3-point range this past season. Before transferring to Ole Miss, Williams played for Daytona State where he was a standout his sophomore season averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 assists per game. As he was last season with Ole Miss, Williams was electric from 3-point range as he shot 44.9%.

The addition of Williams is going to go a long bolster the outside game, along with Ferron Flavors.

Bernard Kouma - 6-10, 240-pounds - N'Djamena, Chad, Africa - South Plains College

This past season for SPC, Kouma averaged 4.1 points per game, but he put up 10 double-digit rebound games and three double-digit scoring games. But his size and strength down low adds depth with Kalib Boone, Montreal Pena and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe.

While neither Kouma nor Williams are highly-touted national prospects or transfers, they'll both play a pivotal role in the upcoming season. Also, this only adds to the narrative that Mike Boynton and Co. are some of the best recruiters in the country. Not only were they able to convince the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, as well as most of the current roster, to stick with their commitments with a postseason ban looming, but they were also able to sign two additional players.

