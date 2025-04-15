Ladarion Lockett: 'I Want to Win OSU's 4th Dan Hodge Trophy
It isn't a secret that there is an arms race in collegiate wrestling. Powerhouse programs like Oklahoma State, Iowa, Penn State and Nebraska have loaded their rosters heading into the 2025-26 season. The Cowboys roster is electric, and one of the most anticipated debuts for the Pokes rests on a superstar from Stillwater.
Stillwater senior Ladarion 'Dee' Lockett has high expectations leading up to his freshman season for the Cowboys. Lockett is a four-time Oklahoma High School State Champion and the No. 1 wrestler in his weight class. He is a next-level talent who is destined for great things at O-State. But, first, he sat down with OK State on SI to talk about stardom, wrestling and the future.
Your high school career was very publicized. How did you deal with constantly being in the spotlight as one of the best wrestlers in the nation?
"I think that my coaches and family kept me humble, and my dad didn’t let me shy away from competition. I was always wrestling the best, and when I did lose, my brothers let me hear about it every day 'til I beat that guy or won something big. My family and coaches really helped me with that, and I couldn’t thank Ethan Kyle enough. He is the best high school coach ever and left an everlasting impact on my life."
You committed very early on to Oklahoma State, what set the program apart when making your decision?
"I’m born and raised here in Stilly and I know the coaches the best. My family is here and my dad has guided me my whole career from kids club to now. Without him, I’d be no one because he made sure I stayed on a straight and narrow path to reach my goals, something we sat down and talked about from a young age to now."
Coach David Taylor proved very early on that he wanted you to stay in Stillwater, were there any other programs you considered?
"Yes for sure. I really did think about following some of my other coaches because they knew me so well, but after meeting the coaches and learning from them and talking to them, David made it clear he wanted me to stay and wanted to make me the best wrestler possible. I bought in, and after that, he made it clear to me that this is still the best place for me to be to complete my goals right now and long term."
Your upcoming freshman season is one of the most talked about and hyped of any incoming freshman, how do you deal with that added pressure heading into your first collegiate season?
"I think it’s the same as high school, I just have to work hard believe in my coaching and work ethic. I don’t think anything will change or has changed for me."
True wrestling fans know exactly what they are going to get from Dee Lockett, what are your goals moving forward as a Cowboy?
"I want to be a four-time National Champ, be the fourth Dan Hodge trophy winner in Oklahoma State history and be the 2028 74kg Olympic champion in a wrestling aspect. But I also want to help lead this team to a national team title and grow our fan base and the sport of wrestling."
The lineup is starting to look really impressive at O-State, what weight class would you like to wrestle next season and where are you most comfortable?
"I think that this decision will ultimately come down to the coaches and where they think I’m best. I wanna be a 165-pounder but if they think I’m a better 157-pounder or 174-pounder for the team then I’m gonna do it and I’m still gonna keep the same goals and compete to the best of my ability."