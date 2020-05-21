Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Named in Top 11 for No. 25 Ranked 2021 Prospect

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Wednesday was a good day for Cowboy basketball. The NCAA voted to allow voluntary on-campus player workouts for football and men's and women's basketball as early as June 1, which means Mike Boynton and Co's 2020 signing class, one of the best in the nation, will get to be on campus next month.

The Cowboys were also named as one of 11 schools to land the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 class, shooting guard Langston Love

View this post on Instagram

“God is good.”

A post shared by Langston Love (@lhlv4) on

Along with Oklahoma State, Love listed Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Kansas, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCA and Villanova.

Langston Love is a 6-4, 190-pound shooting guard who was teammates with current Oklahoma State signee, and the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham. Love, like Cunningham, transferred to Montverde from Texas, but Love's from Cibolo, TX.

He checks in as the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 class, the No. 3 overall shooting guard and the No. 2 overall prospect out of Florida.

Boynton and Co. have two scholarships to give in the 2021 class with the departure of Cunningham and grad transfer Ferron Flavors, but very possibly could have more depending on transfers or players leaving early.

While the Pokes don't have a commitment yet in the 2021 class, Boynton and Co. have offered some very talented prospects in the class and the way recruiting has gone the past two seasons, I'd expect the trend to continue upwards.

LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

TaylorMade Driving Relief with Oklahoma State favorites Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Marshall Levenson

Marshall Levenson

Hubbard and Gray Named Oklahoma State Athletes of the Year, Vie for Big 12 Honors May 28

Chuba Hubbard and Vivian Gray take Oklahoma State Athlete of the Year honors and could be Big 12 Athlete of the Year

Pokes Report Staff

NCAA Division I Council Votes to Approve Voluntary Workouts June 1

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to approve voluntary student-athlete workouts beginning June 1.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Commits Move Up In The Rankings

With the newest update of 247Sports recruiting rankings, Oklahoma State commits receive a boost

Marshall Levenson

Brennan Presley Makes Another Insane Catch

It should come as no surprise, but Oklahoma State signee Brennan Presley has made *another* highlight-reel catch

Zach Lancaster

Rasmussen Up and Running with Collection of QBs and Maybe Some 7-on-7

Quarterback trainer Derek Rasmussen talks about quarterbacks and football prospects in the state of Oklahoma.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Not Voting Monday on When to Bring Student-Athletes Back is a Solid Move

Big 12 Presidents met on Monday, May 18, 2020 and are considering options on student-athletes and teams

Robert Allen

CowboyBattalion

APR Release Brings Good News For Oklahoma State

Four Oklahoma State teams achieved perfect single-year scores of 1,000 on the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate (APR) and the Cowboy football program tied for the Big 12 lead with a multi-year score of 979, it was announced today.

Pokes Report Staff

PFF Ranks Teven Jenkins as Top Returning Big 12 Tackle

There's no doubt that Oklahoma State is returning an insane amount of talent for the 2020 season, and the offensive line is no different with Teven Jenkins returning.

Zach Lancaster

New Area Honors other Pokes in the Pros

New area in Oklahoma State football honors pros like Adarius Bowman and Rodney Harding

Robert Allen