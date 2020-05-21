Oklahoma State Named in Top 11 for No. 25 Ranked 2021 Prospect

STILLWATER -- Wednesday was a good day for Cowboy basketball. The NCAA voted to allow voluntary on-campus player workouts for football and men's and women's basketball as early as June 1, which means Mike Boynton and Co's 2020 signing class, one of the best in the nation, will get to be on campus next month.

The Cowboys were also named as one of 11 schools to land the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 class, shooting guard Langston Love

Along with Oklahoma State, Love listed Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Kansas, Stanford, Texas, Texas A & M, Texas Tech, UCA and Villanova.

Langston Love is a 6-4, 190-pound shooting guard who was teammates with current Oklahoma State signee, and the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham. Love, like Cunningham, transferred to Montverde from Texas, but Love's from Cibolo, TX.

He checks in as the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 class, the No. 3 overall shooting guard and the No. 2 overall prospect out of Florida.

Boynton and Co. have two scholarships to give in the 2021 class with the departure of Cunningham and grad transfer Ferron Flavors, but very possibly could have more depending on transfers or players leaving early.

While the Pokes don't have a commitment yet in the 2021 class, Boynton and Co. have offered some very talented prospects in the class and the way recruiting has gone the past two seasons, I'd expect the trend to continue upwards.