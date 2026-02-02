Latest AP Poll Highlights Oklahoma State's Big Week Ahead

Oklahoma State has a big week ahead.

On Saturday, OSU men’s basketball got a much-needed win against Utah to move to 3-5 in Big 12 play. With the first Big 12 road win of the Steve Lutz era now behind them, the Cowboys can’t spend much time celebrating their latest victory.

Instead, OSU will have to deal with arguably its toughest two-game stretch of the entire season. Over the next week, OSU will host BYU and head on the road to face Arizona. Of course, those aren’t just any regular Big 12 matchups.

In Monday’s AP poll, BYU came in at No. 16, and undefeated Arizona remained at the top of the rankings, holding onto its No. 1 spot. With two top 25 matchups on the way, including a game against the best team in the country, OSU will need to put together at least one spectacular performance to avoid going winless over the next two contests.

BYU, of course, marks the best chance for the Cowboys to get a win, given that the Cougars are the No. 16 team in the country and have to play in Stillwater. With potential No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa leading the way for BYU, the Cowboys will need to slow him down first and foremost to be able to secure an upset win on their home floor.

Meanwhile, heading to Arizona might pose the toughest task the Cowboys face all season. The Wildcats have been dominant throughout the entire regular season and should head into that matchup as heavy favorites.

While the Wildcats have had some tight matchups throughout the season, including a three-point game against BYU just a couple of weeks ago, there isn’t much that the Wildcats have struggled with all year. If OSU is going to win in Tucson, it will need a near-flawless performance.

The Cowboys kept their game at then-No. 3 Iowa State tight back in early January, but they didn’t have enough to get over the hump. Now, with No. 1 Arizona on the road, OSU will need a much more complete performance to get a win.

Looking at this week on paper, it would be more than understandable if OSU were to go 0-2. However, that would be crushing to the Pokes’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Cowboys are desperate for any wins they can get, and with a couple of opportunities to get a signature win and vault back into the tournament discussion, this week could be what makes or breaks OSU’s season.