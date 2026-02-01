Cowboy Basketball's Win at Utah Could be Catalyst for Rest of Season

Oklahoma State got a much-needed win on Saturday, and it can move forward with a bit more confidence.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys went into Utah and took a game from the Utes. After Steve Lutz had lost every Big 12 road game up to this point, his squad finally found a way to win against a conference foe away from Stillwater.

After plenty of close calls along the way, the Cowboys were finally able to break through and make the necessary plays in the closing minutes to get one of the biggest wins of the season. While beating a Utah team that has only one win in conference play certainly isn’t the most impressive win on the surface, winning any matchup away from Gallagher-Iba Arena is a step in the right direction for the Pokes.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in each of the past four years, securing wins like that away from home could be the Cowboys’ way to get back in the tournament hunt. While most Bracketology still has the Cowboys well out of the picture to begin February, this win against Utah could at least propel them into the discussion again.

Anthony Roy’s 28-point performance in Utah was the perfect example of what OSU could use from its go-to scorer in Big 12 games. Although Roy hasn’t always been the most efficient or reliable player this season, he will continue to be a key for OSU’s offense, particularly against tougher Big 12 defenses.

On the other side, OSU held Utah to just 69 points, which is also a step in the right direction for a defense that has struggled throughout the season. As Lutz has noted throughout the year, getting better performances on the defensive end will be the key to this team reaching its full potential.

Now sitting at 3-5 in Big 12 play, the Cowboys have some room to work with in the standings. While it still has some ground to make up to get into the top half of the conference, becoming one of the Big 12’s eight best teams is still in reach.

In the latest ESPN Bracketology, the Big 12 had seven teams in the 68-team field, so while being in the top eight isn’t quite the magic number, it’s probably a qualifier moving forward. Overall, OSU took care of business on Saturday and is still in position to make a run to the postseason if it can continue to play at its best.