Former OSU Star Marcus Smart Tests Positive For COVID-19

If you think about it, it was bound to happen but a member of the Oklahoma State family has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Former OSU hoops star and current Boston Celtic, Marcus Smart released a video on twitter, announcing that he has tested positive for the virus but that he is in good condition and is in quarantine.

In the twitter post, his caption to the video read: “I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. I've been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken with the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nation's health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP.”

In a second post with text only, Smart wrote: “I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!”

Smart’s positive test comes just eight days after the NBA suspended their season after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz both tested positive.

Smart is the only Celtics player to have been known to test positive as of now however other NBA players have been reported to test positive today including two unknown Lakers and three 76ers players.

The NBA has shut down all practice facilities and has advised payers to not workout with other players or groups of people. Players have been advised to stay in their team cities, although they are not prohibited from traveling elsewhere.

Athletes as well as non athletes are beginning to grow in numbers of positive tests around the country, highlighting the precautions people should adhere to and the level of importance that social distancing and sanitizing should play in people's lives right now.

The former #6 overall pick out of Stillwater as well thousands of others are pleading for people of all ages to please follow the recommended course of actions to help combat and slow down the virus, so please do so!

Everyone in the Cowboy family and beyond stay safe and stay healthy!