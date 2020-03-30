Cowboy Hoops: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe Named Canadian POY

STILLWATER -- The Oklahoma State-Canadian pipeline got more prestigious over the weekend. 2020 four-star signee Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe was tabbed the Canadian Player of the Year for the second time in his career.

With five-star signee Cade Cunningham being named one of three finalists for the National Gatorade Player of the Year, it's a good time to be Mike Boynton.

Moncrieffe, a 6-7 forward out of Orangeville Prep in Ontario, had a fantastic senior season last year. In 16 games, he posted 21.8 points per game on 57% shooting from the field, while hauling in 7.6 rebounds per game. He also posted 2.1 assists per game and 1.7 steals.

Moncrieffe is a solid piece of the 2020 class for Mike Boynton and Co. He committed on Feb. 21 joining an already fantastic class of the No. 1 player in the country in Cade Cunningham, sharpshooter and top-100 player in the country Rondel Walker and talented forward out of the DFW area in Montreal Pena.

Moncrieffe is set to sign during the spring signing period and there will be two remaining spots once he does.