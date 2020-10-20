SI.com
Pokes Report
Mike Boynton Named in The Athletic's Top-40 Under 40 List

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Ever since Mike Boynton took over the Oklahoma State basketball program back in 2017, there's been a common theme among his players: Mike Boynton is a players' coach.

Every commit throughout the last three years, the returning players in 2017 that committed to a head coach two coaches before Boynton, as well as players that didn't even commit to OSU have all said coach Boynton is real and genuine and someone they love playing for, or would've loved to play for.

We've also seen him grow as a coach over the past three season keeping OSU competitive in Big 12 play, while also landing top-25 recruiting class the past two seasons. Not to mention keeping nearly every single one of his returning players and incoming commits following the NCAA handing down some harsh penalties.

All of that culminated in Boynton being named to The Athletic's Top-40 Under 40 list. A list that includes "influential people in college basketball who are under the age of 40."

Mike Boynton

Title: Head coach, Oklahoma State | Age: 38

Boynton was pressed into surprise duty in 2017 when his boss, Brad Underwood, left Oklahoma State after just one season to take over at Illinois. The school promoted Boynton to the head chair even though he was 35 and had never been a college head coach. Boynton has kept the Cowboys competitive in the Big 12 while rebuilding the program, and this season he has the nation’s top recruit in 6-8 point guard Cade Cunningham. Even though the NCAA served Oklahoma State with a one-year postseason ban because of violations committed by a former assistant, Boynton’s entire recruiting class and most of his players elected to remain in Stillwater. That speaks volumes about their faith in him.

“I wanted to make sure that whoever I went and played for was a genuine person first and foremost, and also somebody that I could trust off the court also," said Cade Cunningham. "I wanted it to be a situation where I was able to build a relationship and I could call on this person 5-10 years down the road, and I know that person will have my back the same way as when I have a jersey on with them.”

Oklahoma State begins the 2020-21 season Nov. 25 in the Golden Window tournament taking place in Lincoln, NE. Game details and other schools have yet to be announced.

Basketball

