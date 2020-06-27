Cowboy Hoops Becoming More Selective When It Comes to Offers?

STILLWATER -- We've seen over the past three years just how effective Mike Boynton and Co. are at recruiting.

In their first class, they signed Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei. In the 2019 class, they signed Kalib and Keylan Boone, Avery Anderson, Chris Harris, Hidde Roessink and Marcus Watson.

Some guys never panned out, while some felt that it was time to move on.

While we haven't seen them on the court, Boynton and Co. signed the No. 4 overall class in 2020 with Cade Cunningham, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Rondel Walker, Donovan Williams, Ferron Flavors Jr. and Montreal Pena.

Even with the penalties passed by the NCAA, every member of the 2020 class is sticking with the Pokes and hopefully the 2020 season plays out like everyone hopes.

Looking at the list of guys above, there's no doubt that Boynton and Co. can recruit. The 2018 class was ranked 60th, the 2019 class was ranked 25th and 2020 was ranked 4th.

However, during their first three recruiting classes, Boynton and Co. extended 146 total offers: 49 in 2018, 52 in 2019 and 45 in 2020.

While it's still early in the cycle, according to 247Sports, Boynton and Co. have only sent out 26 offers. There's still five months before the first signing day in November, but it appears that the Cowboy coaching staff is starting to become more selective when it comes to extending offers.

There are a couple of things to point out, though, when looking at the offers that have been sent out. You can definitely start to see the influence of assistant Erik Pastrana as there are six offers in Florida, the state Pastrana came to Stillwater from.

They're also starting to move out from the usual areas and you're seeing more east coast offers. There are 12 offers out east, Florida (6), Virginia (3), Maryland (1), New York (1) and Washington (1).

However, they are still investing heavily in the state that's paid the most dividends: Texas. Boynton and Co. have extended six offers into the Lone Star State.

Boynton has experience in Texas as he was an assistant at Stephen F. Austin from 2013-16, and he's been in Stillwater since 2016.

I'm certain they'll extend more offers in the 2021 class, most likely from Texas, but I think you'll see less and less offers sent out from here on out. Success on the recruiting trail=being more selective.