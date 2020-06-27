Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboy Hoops Becoming More Selective When It Comes to Offers?

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- We've seen over the past three years just how effective Mike Boynton and Co. are at recruiting.

In their first class, they signed Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei. In the 2019 class, they signed Kalib and Keylan Boone, Avery Anderson, Chris Harris, Hidde Roessink and Marcus Watson.

Some guys never panned out, while some felt that it was time to move on.

While we haven't seen them on the court, Boynton and Co. signed the No. 4 overall class in 2020 with Cade Cunningham, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Rondel Walker, Donovan Williams, Ferron Flavors Jr. and Montreal Pena.

Even with the penalties passed by the NCAA, every member of the 2020 class is sticking with the Pokes and hopefully the 2020 season plays out like everyone hopes.

Looking at the list of guys above, there's no doubt that Boynton and Co. can recruit. The 2018 class was ranked 60th, the 2019 class was ranked 25th and 2020 was ranked 4th.

However, during their first three recruiting classes, Boynton and Co. extended 146 total offers: 49 in 2018, 52 in 2019 and 45 in 2020.

While it's still early in the cycle, according to 247Sports, Boynton and Co. have only sent out 26 offers. There's still five months before the first signing day in November, but it appears that the Cowboy coaching staff is starting to become more selective when it comes to extending offers.

There are a couple of things to point out, though, when looking at the offers that have been sent out. You can definitely start to see the influence of assistant Erik Pastrana as there are six offers in Florida, the state Pastrana came to Stillwater from.

They're also starting to move out from the usual areas and you're seeing more east coast offers. There are 12 offers out east, Florida (6), Virginia (3), Maryland (1), New York (1) and Washington (1).

However, they are still investing heavily in the state that's paid the most dividends: Texas. Boynton and Co. have extended six offers into the Lone Star State.

Boynton has experience in Texas as he was an assistant at Stephen F. Austin from 2013-16, and he's been in Stillwater since 2016.

I'm certain they'll extend more offers in the 2021 class, most likely from Texas, but I think you'll see less and less offers sent out from here on out. Success on the recruiting trail=being more selective.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Governor Stitt Feels Good About a Football Season but Still Learning on Event Crowds

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about football season, crowds, and COVID-19.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter Criticizes NCAA for Cowboy Hoops Penalties

Oklahoma's Attorney General, Mike Hunter, penned a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert on Friday denouncing the NCAA's penalties against Oklahoma State

Zach Lancaster

by

NorthDFWPoke

Desoto Football Deserves All The Respect In The World

Desoto high school is home to one of the more impressive programs in the country. From top to bottom of their roster, you will find D1 talent, some of which has been found and some of which is still under the radar.

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

John Paul Richardson Narrows List to Three and Got Around to See Two

Ridge Point High School receiver prospect John Paul Richardson narrows his recruiting to a top three.

Robert Allen

Report: Hidde Roessink to Transfer to UMKC

According to a report from Jeff Goodman, former Oklahoma State big man, Hidde Roessink, has landed at UMKC

Zach Lancaster

Stillwater Stars Add Former Houston Standout

Oklahoma State's TBT team, the Stillwater Stars, add another regional standout player to the roster

Zach Lancaster

Anthony Diaz was Part of a Miracle and Now Could Be Part of the Oklahoma State Football Cure

Former Oklahoma State football player Anthony Diaz nearly lost his life in a football practice.

Robert Allen

by

cowboys7

Now the All-Big 12 Ballot, Not an Easy One to Pick Out in 2020

Robert Allen of Pokes Report reveals how he filled out his preseason All-Big 12 football ballot.

Robert Allen

Are You Ready? This is a Good Continuation to a Good Start Last Week

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy has learned what his players really want.

Robert Allen

by

Musicman77

Eddie Sutton Documentary to Air June 29

The news came out Monday that the new Eddie Sutton documentary had been picked up by ESPN. On Thursday, we found out it'll be airing on Monday, June 29

Zach Lancaster