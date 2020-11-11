SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Could COVID-19 Actually Help Cowboy Basketball into the NCAA Tournament

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State head basketball coach Mike Boynton was on with SiriusXM Big 12 This Morning co-hosts Ari Tempkin and former Iowa State and NFL quarterback Dave Archer on Tuesday morning to talk Oklahoma State basketball. The Cowboys will open the hoops season on Nov. 25 down in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Arlington against UTA as they will take junior guard Isaac Likekele and freshman star Cade Cunningham home for the first game of the season and the first of Cunningham's career. The hope is that those two and all their teammates will be eligible to end the season playing in the NCAA Tournament. That is resting on an appeal filed by Oklahoma State with the NCAA.

You also have to make it to the tournament and the Cowboys are challenged some with youth on the front line as sophomore Kalib Boone, freshman from Canada in 6-7 Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and others like transfer Bernard Kouma (6-10, 240) and freshman Montreal Pena (6-10, 200) will have to help in the paint and at the glass. 

"I'm not sure, if we've shot a 1000 balls in practice so far ... and we've shot more than that... if we've missed 500 of them, which would be a high percentage of makes, the other 500, the offense gets the rebound about 80 percent of the time. So, I say that to say, we're not a very good defensive rebounding team right now," Boynton said with some discouraging notes in his voice. "That scares me to no end, not because we're not capable. We just don't understand the urgency. We're actually playing pretty good defense. We're probably better defensively than I'll let my players believe, but you can't be a really good defensive team if you don't rebound well. It's just plain and simple.

50484394822_b050772321_b
Head coach Mike Boynton mixes is up with players in the half court in the first practice of the season.Bruce Waterfield - Oklahoma State University Athletics

On the other hand the shooting has been good, the ball handling pretty good, the passing good on most days. Yes, the guards including Likekele, Cunningham, Rondel Walker, transfer Ferron Flavors, Chris Harris, Jr., and Avery Anderson III are all doing well. 

"Our guard play is terrific," Boynton said of the team's strength at this point. "Quite simply put, there's no one in the country who I would rather have their group of guards over mine."

Strong statement. 

Fans can see what they think this Thursday with another live streamed practice. 

Boynton and everybody connected to Oklahoma State basketball hopes that Boynton and Oklahoma State put together a strong statement for the appeal to the NCAA over the ridiculous penalties handed out to the Cowboys over the transgressions including the bribes that former assistant coach Lamont Evans. 

"If you look at all the preseason stuff and they all list us as not being eligible for postseason because they know that we are, but once we appeal that penalty is stayed, for lack of a better term. That's a legal term for saying not in effect now. If the tournament were played today we're eligbile. If the tournament is played before the appeal is final, then we're eligible for the tournament. We are eligible for the NCAA Tournament pending the outcome of the appeal. If they come back and uphold the ruling before the tournament then we would not be eligible."

Oklahoma State did not profit at all from Evans' greed. Evans kept the money and did not share it. He didn't buy any players with it in recruiting or even attempt to use in on current players. Still, the NCAA hammered the Cowboys with a postseason tournament ban.

"It's moving along, but it is moving along more slowly than it usually does," Boynton explained of the appeal OSU worked on and submitted over the summer. "You know COVID has a lot to do with that. We'll see, but we feel we have a strong argument. We feel like we presented a pretty good case and we feel like we will present ourselves pretty strongly when we go before the appeals committee. By nature appeals are hard to win. We feel we will have a strong case and we will see."

Many feel this team will be talented, will be really good led by the veteran Likekele and the 6-7 freshman point guard and speculative first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in Cunningham. Now, the initial Associated Press College Basketball Poll didn't really think so. Gonzaga was No. 1 by a very slim one-point over Big 12 favorite Baylor. Kansas was No. 6, Texas Tech at No. 14, West Virginia and coach Bob Huggins at No. 15, and Texas at No. 19. The only OSU in the poll was Ohio State at No. 23. 

"I don't put a lot of stock in preseason opinions," Boynton told the duo on SiriusXM, but Boynton did say he likes his team and he said he wouldn't trade guards with anybody in the country. 

That sounds like if the appeal is successful or if the COVID-19 delays the committee from getting it looked at and a decision made, then Oklahoma State may be dancing for the first time in March under Boynton.   

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

how in the world can anybody be seriously be talking about post-season play when we haven't gotten there even in years when we weren't appealing probation... and we're picked what, 7th in conference, when 7 Big12 teams only make the dance on good years (like when KU is ranked top 5).

good gosh, I'm hoping we can get a .500 record in conference.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Official Game Thread: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Game day is finally here and we're covering all the angles of Oklahoma State's Big 12 road game against Kansas State.

ZachLancaster

CaliforniaCowboy

Bixby Star Braylin Presley Deserves An Oklahoma State Offer; No Longer A Secret As He Shines On National Television

Bixby star junior running back Braylin Presley carries on with his explosive junior season and career as he unloads on Booker T. Washington on national television; fully deserves Oklahoma State offer

Marshall Levenson

CaliforniaCowboy

Gundy/Cowboy Culture is to be Patient with Injured Players

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy on the team's culture and how it plays into injured players being rested.

Robert Allen

CaliforniaCowboy

For Gundy's Cowboys It's Open Week Part Three as Bedlam Awaits

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy is consistent with his schedule for bye weeks.

Robert Allen

Hutton Receives Big 12 Player of the Week Honors

Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton was named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance against Kansas State Saturday, it was announced Monday by the conference.

Pokes Report Staff

Orangeheart72

Bedlam Game and TV Details Have Been Announced

The game and TV details have been announced for Oklahoma State's Bedlam showdown with OU in Norman and it;s getting the primetime treatment. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on ABC

ZachLancaster

Cowboys See Little Movement In Weekly Polls Following Win Over Kansas State

Cowboys see movement in the weekly polls after win over 20-18 win over Kansas State, dropping one spot to 13 in the coaches poll and

Marshall Levenson

Cowgirls Tennis Shines in Fall Big 12 Fall Classic

Oklahoma State Cowgirls tennis stands out in Big 12 Fall Classic

Pokes Report Staff

Heads Together for Adjustment and a Head's Up Safety Combine for More OSU "D" Excellence

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles talks adjustments in the win over Kansas State.

Robert Allen

Brown was Ignition Switch for Cowboys Limping Engine to Explode Enought to Beat K-State

Oklahoma State running back LD Brown was the main contributor in a tough win over Kansas State

Robert Allen