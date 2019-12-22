Cowboy Hoops Notebook: 2020 Prospect Signs With TCU

STILLWATER -- The search to fill the 2020 class for Mike Boynton and Co. continues as Lancaster, TX point guard Mike Miles announced his commitment to TCU.

Miles grew up in the Highland Hills district of Dallas, announced at the end of his video that he'd be staying home and put on for the city that raised him. I've got a lot of respect for guys that want to stay home.

But if you look at the current signing class, plus what Oklahoma State's returning next season, there wasn't too much space for another point guard.

Mike Boynton and Co. are bringing in the No. 1 combo guard in the country, Cade Cunningham. He's also a player that's likely to go one and done and go rather high in the NBA Draft.

They're also bring in guard Rondel Walker, the No. 16 overall shooting guard in the 2020 class.

In terms of returning players, they'll most likely be bringing back point guard Isaac Likekele, point guard Avery Anderson and guard Chris Harris. That's a lot of guard play to try and compete with if you're Miles.

They also brought in forward Montreal Pena out of Arlington (TX) Martin.

So, in terms of bringing in guards to replace Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa, the coaching staff has that covered. They're losing Cameron McGriff and Jonathan Laurent, and they've brought in a guy to replace one of those spots.

A D1 basketball program can have up to 13 scholarships, and there's currently 12 on OSU's roster right now, including freshman Marcus Watson.

Assuming he makes his way back to the team following the Title IX investigation, Boynton and Co. will have two open scholarships to give come the spring signing period.

It's safe to assume that forward JT Thor out of Norcross, GA is still on the board. Thor held out during the November signing period and will be looking to sign this spring. Most recruiting outlets still have the Pokes the leaders to land him, but like him not signing in November, you never know what could happen.

With how successful Boynton and Co. was during the Nov. signing period, and with them losing the three senior captains in the spring, I would fully expect the coaching staff to try and bring in some talented transfers. Whether they use the portal, or they go after some JUCO guys, I would expect experienced talent to be brought in.

It's still way to early to tell who, plus you can almost always bet on a transfer or two, so there might even be more than two scholarships available.

But like with how the coaching staff handled it this past spring, there's always a chance they could hold a scholarship for the 2021 class.