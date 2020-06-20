Pokes Report
Report: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is Sticking with Oklahoma State

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- And the good news for Oklahoma State basketball continues. One of the top pieces of the 2020 signing class for Mike Boynton, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, is sticking with his commitment to the program according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

Sophomore Keylan Boone also took to Instagram earlier on Saturday to announce he's also sticking with his commitment to Boynton and Co.

With his twin brother Kalib announcing earlier this week, it was only a matter of time before Keylan made his announcement.

We saw great development out of both Kalib and Keylan this past season, so the two should be set for a great sophomore season.

With Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink entering the transfer portal earlier this week, Moncrieffe's commitment leaves Montreal Pena and Cade Cunningham as the only two Cowboys who haven't made announcements yet.

Isaac Likekele, Ferron Flavors Jr., Kalib Boone, Donovan Williams, Bryce Williams, Chris Harris, Avery Anderson and Rondel Walker all announced earlier this week.

Moncrieffe, a 6-7, 195-pound forward out of Orangeville Prep in Ontario, Canada, checks in as the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2020 class and should make an immediate impact for the Cowboys in the upcoming season.

In fact, Mike Boynton had recently told the local media that if Moncrieffe had grown up and played his high school ball in America, he'd easily be a top-20 player in the 2020 class.

That's why his remaining with the Cowboys despite the postseason ban during the upcoming 2020-21 season is so huge. He, just like any other member of the incoming class, as well as current members of the team, have shown immense loyalty to Mike Boynton and Co. and that's largely impart due to the relationship they build with these kids.

