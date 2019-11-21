Oklahoma State Lands Third Commitment in 2020 Class

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. have landed another Texas Titan, this time three-star power forward Montreal Pena out of Arlington (TX) Martin.

Pena marks the third commitment in the 2020 class, joining Texas Titans teammates Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker in Stillwater. Texas Titans is Nike's EYBL AAU team.With the commitment, Oklahoma State moved up to the No. 13 overall recruiting class in the country.

According to his 247Sports profile, Pena held just one offer, Oklahoma State.

Sources tell Oklahoma State Maven that Pena had signed his National Letter of Intent before the early signing period ended at midnight on Nov. 20, and had it to the staff earlier in the week.

Montreal Pena is a 6-9, 200-pound power forward out of Arlington, TX, and he plays his high school ball at Arlington Martin. He's also listed as the No. 3 overall prospect out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex by The Dallas Morning News.

Over the summer, Pena played in just four games for Texas Titans, but he averaged 8.8 points on 74 percent shooting from the floor and nearly 88 percent from the free throw line in 13.2 minutes per game. He also hauled in eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

As we all know, the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is a hotbed of some of the best prospects in the country year in and year out. It's a region that Mike Boynton and Co. have repeatedly expressed as their No. 1 priority when it comes to recruiting and it's certainly paid off.

Current starting point guard Isaac Likekele is from the DFW area, as is freshmen Avery Anderson and Chris Harris, and now Pena and Cade Cunningham in the 2020 class.

Pena is a great addition to the Pokes' signing class as he ranks as a high three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is listed as the No. 250 overall prospect, the No. 50 overall power forward and the No. 14 over prospect out of Texas in the 2020 class.