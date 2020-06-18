Pokes Report
Incoming Cowboys Continue to Affirm Commitments

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The past few days have been rather good for Mike Boynton and Co. compared to the last few weeks. In the wake of the NCAA imposing harsh penalties on the Pokes, a few things have happened: the athletic department is gearing up for an appeals process and incoming and current players are reaffirming their commitments to the Pokes.

The latest Cowboys to announce via social media has been incoming freshman Rondel Walker and incoming transfer Bryce Williams.

View this post on Instagram

Say no mo😴 @osumbb #LLKJ🕊

A post shared by Will 🌓 (@1kwillywill) on

Walker and Williams affirming their commitments is the seventh and eighth affirm/reaffirm over the past two days.

It started with point guard and team leader Isaac Likekele re-announcing his commitment to Mike Boynton and Co. on Wednesday.

"Two years ago not even my city though I was going to be something... and now the whole world on notice about me because of the opportunity Coach B has given me.

"I only eat with the ones I starved with"

That's one of the best quotes an Oklahoma State basketball player has given during Mike Boynton's tenure as head coach.

The players to follow Likekele on Wednesday and Thursday have been Ferron Flavors Jr., Kalib Boone, Chris Harris, Avery Anderson and Donovan Williams.

That leaves Keylan Boone, twin brother to Kalib, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Montreal Pena and the player everyone wants to hear from Cade Cunningham.

They've also had two players, Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink enter the transfer portal since Wednesday.

The deadline for the NCAA appeals process is approaching fast, June 20, but that doesn't mean the four remaining players have to announce before then.

Pokes Report will be sure to report on any other players taking to social media with their decision regarding their future with Oklahoma State.

