Mythical March Madness: Sweet 16 From the Baylor Regional

Publisher's Note: This is our go at Mythical March Madness. The tournament and results are determined using all-time odds for each seed in the tournament for each round of advancement. The roll of dice with rolls of six or below representing the higher-seeded team and rolls of seven or greater representing the lower-seeded team determine results. If the game is written up as close, then the roll of the dice went to the eighth, ninth, or tenth roll. If it is written up as a blowout, then it was decided early.

We’re on to the Sweet 16 in the Baylor Regional in historic Moody Coliseum and there were two exciting games. First on the docket is No. 1 seed, and host, Baylor taking on in-state rival Houston.

No. 1 Baylor 76 – No. 5 Houston 68

No. 1 Baylor moves on to the Elite Eight after getting past in-state rival Houston 76-68. Baylor moves to 3-0 in the Mythical March Madness tournament and has the potential of playing in an all-Big 12 Elite Eight should Texas Tech get past San Diego State.

The Bears were led by guard Jared Butler who finished with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists. Forward Freddie Gillespie also had a great night as he posted 11 points and 10 rebounds.

As for the Cougars, guard Nate Hinton posted a solid stat line of 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

No. 6 Texas Tech 67 – No. 2 San Diego State 63

Upset! No. 6 Texas Tech squeaks past the two seed San Diego State 67-63. This marked the second close game in a row for the Red Raiders as freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey sunk a half-court buzzer beater to get past Creighton in the round of 32.

This game came down to the final minute of the game with TJ Holyfield sinking two clutch free throws with 14 seconds left to put the Red Raiders up four.

Guard Davide Moretti led the way for Tech with 18 points and four assists, while guard Chris Clarke led the team with nine rebounds.

The win makes for an all-Big 12 Elite Eight match up with No. 1 Baylor on Sunday, March 29. Which ensures that a Big 12 team moves on to the Final Four with a potential match up with Kansas, should they get past Florida State.