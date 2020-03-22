Mythical March Madness: Round of 32 Games From the Kansas Regional

Publisher's Note: This is our go at Mythical March Madness. The tournament and results are determined using all-time odds for each seed in the tournament for each round of advancement. The roll of dice with rolls of six or below representing the higher-seeded team and rolls of seven or greater representing the lower-seeded team determine results. If the game is written up as close, then the roll of the dice went to the eighth, ninth, or tenth roll. If it is written up as a blowout, then it was decided early.

No. 1 Kansas 83 – No. 9 East Tennessee State 62

The dominant blue blood’s run continues while the clock strikes midnight on a great Cinderella story. No. 1 seed Kansas rolls to an easy 83-62 win over East Tennessee State.

With the win for Kansas, they move forward to the Sweet 16 with a 30-3 overall record, while the Buccaneers finish with a 31-5 overall record, their best record in school history.

Once again, it was Big 12 Player of the Year Udoka Azubuike who led the way for the Jayhawks as he finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots. KU also had a surprise performance from guard Christian Braun, who nearly matched his season high of 20 points. Braun finished with 18 points, 12 of which came from beyond the 3-point line.

As for ETSU, they were led by senior guard Tray Boyd III. Boyd, who’s led the Bucs all season long, finished with 19 points on 62% shooting from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line, as well as four rebounds and three assists.

No. 5 Arizona 75 – No. 4 Maryland 71

In one of the more exciting match ups of the day in Allen Fieldhouse, the No.5 Arizona Wildcats snuck past the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins 75-71.

With the win, Arizona moves on to the Sweet 16 with a 23-11 overall record, while Maryland finishes the season with a 25-8 record.

Freshman guard Josh Green led the way for the Wildcats as he finished with 16 points and six rebounds, while guard Jemarl Baker Jr. had a great game off the bench scoring 12 points.

As for Maryland, they were led by senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. who finished with 17 points and seven assists.

No. 3 Florida State 98 – No. 6 Wisconsin 81

Former Oklahoma State head coach Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State Seminoles continue to roll through the opening rounds of the Mythical March Madness tournament as they get past the Wisconsin Badgers 98-81.

With the win, Florida State advances to the Sweet 16 round with a 28-5 overall record, while Wisconsin finishes with a 22-11 record.

Junior guard M.J. Walker was impressive as he posted a team and season-high 26 points, while also dishing out for assists and three rebounds. As he has been all season long, the Seminoles also got great play out of Devin Vassell. Vassell posted 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Badgers, as they have been all season, were led by junior forward Nate Reuvers who posted 16 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 7 Auburn 77 – No. 2 Louisville 71

Down goes the two seed! No. 7 Auburn comes back from a nine-point deficit with two minutes left in the game to beat Louisville 77-71.

With the win, Auburn moves on the Sweet 16 with a 27-6 overall record, while Louisville finishes the season with a 25-8 record.

Auburn was led by its season scoring leader Samir Doughty who posted an impressive 28 points. He also dished out seven assists and recorded four steals.

As for Louisville, it was forward Dwayne Sutton who led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds.

No. 1 Kansas will face No. 5 Arizona in the Sweet 16, while No. 3 Florida State will face off against No. 7 Auburn.