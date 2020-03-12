NCAA Announces Remaining Winter and Spring Championships Cancelled

STILLWATER -- March Madness just became March Sadness. The NCAA passed down a decision Thursday afternoon that all remaining spring and winter championships have been cancelled, including the NCAA basketball tournament.

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships,” the NCAA said in its release.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

This news coincides with the Big 12's decision to suspend all competition for remaining winter and all spring sports until March 29.

So, the opening of Cowboy baseball's new O'Brate Stadium has effectively been put on hold.

Here's the official release put out by the Big 12:

"The Big 12 Conference announces that beginning Friday, March 13, it is suspending all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting, and out-of-season practices until Sunday, March 29.

The suspension of these athletic-related activities does not include campus-based practices for in-season sports, strength and conditioning activities for all sports, and does not apply to teams and individuals participating in NCAA Championship competition.

Earlier today the Conference announced the cancellation of Big 12 Championship events through April 15."

All of this news comes just a few hours after the Big 12, and every other basketball conference in the country, cancelled the remainder of their respective conference tournaments.

We'll have reactions from Oklahoma State coaches soon as Pokes Report's Robert Allen has been on campus the past few hours getting comments from coaches across the athletic village.