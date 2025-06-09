New Era for Cowboy Basketball Could be Around the Corner
Oklahoma State has had plenty of issues over the past few seasons, but Steve Lutz might finally be able to turn things around for good.
The Cowboys have been among the least successful teams in the Big 12 in recent history, making only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the past eight seasons. Considering this has been the new normal for the Cowboys, it’s hard to imagine a world where OSU is among the premier programs in the country.
Of course, there is no doubt that OSU’s rich basketball history is still influencing this generation of Cowboy hoops. The banners from being the first team to win consecutive national championships still hang proudly in Gallagher-Iba, with plenty of reminders of the more recent success under Eddie Sutton throughout the building.
After taking over as OSU’s head coach last year, Lutz pointed to the rich history of Cowboy basketball and how he wanted to help write the next chapter of success in Stillwater. Most notably, Lutz pointed to the defensive intensity of the teams coached by Sutton and how he wanted to replicate that.
In his first year, the defense was often the best trait about the team, but OSU’s offense was often too poor for it to matter. This offseason, Lutz has brought in a number of talented scorers who should be significant difference-makers offensively.
Assuming Lutz and company can continue to build off the foundation of stellar defense, the Cowboys could easily be a surprise team next season. While a rise to the NCAA Tournament would surprise many on the outside, there is no doubt that that is simply the expectation inside the program.
While it is a big if, the Cowboys getting back to the NCAA Tournament could usher in a new era of hoops in Stillwater. With so much desire to get back to the winning ways of old, OSU making it back to the big dance could be the start of something special.
Although expecting a team that has made the tournament only once in the past eight years to suddenly become a consistent player is maybe setting expectations too high, the foundation is in tact for a new era in Stillwater.