No. 24 Oklahoma State Cruises Past Arizona State for Fourth-Straight Win
Oklahoma State earned another win in its impressive season.
On Wednesday, No. 24 OSU beat Arizona State 83-71 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater to earn its fourth consecutive win. OSU’s win improved the team to 18-3, one of the best marks in school history through 21 games.
As with most of OSU’s games this season, Stailee Heard led the charge for the Cowgirls. She finished the night against the Sun Devils with 28 points and 10 rebounds and played 40 minutes. She also shot 9-of-17 from the floor, 5-of-9 from deep and added a couple of steals.
Despite her brilliance, Jacie Hoyt’s go-to scorer wasn’t the only Cowgirl to make an impact in Wednesday’s victory. Anna Gret Asi, Tenin Magassa and Alexia Smith each scored in double figures as well as the Cowgirls had their first 80-point game since Jan. 1 and the second-most in a game in conference play.
While the Cowgirls allowed the Sun Devils duo of Tyi Skinner and Jalyn Brown to have solid nights, with 23 and 20 points, respectively, no one else made much of an impact for Arizona State. OSU forced Arizona State to shoot 27-of-65 from the field, 7-of-18 from outside and forced 16 turnovers.
While OSU has had some issues building a lead in some of its Big 12 contests, the Cowgirls quickly seized control against Arizona State on their home floor. OSU won the first quarter 22-10 and took a 15-point lead into halftime. Throughout the matchup, OSU led by as much as 22 and never trailed after taking a 9-8 lead less than three minutes into the game.
On Monday, the Cowgirls earned a spot in the top 25 for the second time this season, coming in at the No. 24 spot again. Last time OSU made it into the rankings, it dropped its first contest to a much worse opponent.
After falling to Houston as a ranked team, OSU has rattled off four wins in a row and effectively avenged its loss by winning its next first game as a ranked squad. The Cowgirls will have an opportunity to move up in the rankings as long as they can take care of business on Saturday when they face No. 21 West Virginia for the second time this season.
