Oklahoma State's Non-Conference Schedule's Shaping up Nicely

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Late last week, there were two entries to Oklahoma State basketball's 2020-21 non-conference schedule: ORU and the Legend's Classic in Brooklyn, NY.

Those additions, along with the other match ups that had already been announced, make for what could be one of the best non-conferences schedules in the country. Not to mention when they also add the conference slate of games, the Cowboys will have one of the best overall schedules on the country.

The games that have been announced so far: the season opener against Green Bay, they're set to play in the Charleston Classic Nov. 19-22, ORU in Stillwater on Nov. 28, Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic, Virginia Tech in OKC at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Wichita State on Dec. 12 and Marquette in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Obviously, things will have changed by the time we get to the start of the season based on player additions, transfers, graduations and possible coaching changes.

Just take Oklahoma State for example; while they finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 64 in the NET, with the addition of a top-5 recruiting class, they should take a jump up.

Here is the list of teams playing the Legend's Classic and Charleston Classic:

Legends: Northwestern, UCLA and Virginia

Charleston: Charleston, Florida State, Houston, Penn State, Seton Hall, Tennessee and VCU.

We're going to be looking at the most recent NET and KenPom rankings just to see how the Pokes' non-conference looks in terms of toughness. Obviously, OSU won't face every team that's going to be in these classics, but there's some high-quality opponents in each that would make the strength of schedule high.

The info will be listed as Team, NET (2019-20) and KenPom (2019-20)

  • Charleston - (NET) No. 152 - (KenPom) No. 170
  • Florida State - (NET) No. 10 - (KenPom) No. 15
  • Green Bay - (NET) No. 221 - (KenPom) No. 223
  • Houston - (NET) No. 20 - (KenPom) No. 14
  • Louisville - (NET) No. 8 - (KenPom) No. 9
  • Marquette - (NET) No. 26 - (KenPom) No. 31
  • Northwestern - (NET) No. 164 - (KenPom) No. 132
  • Oklahoma State - (NET) No. 64 - (KenPom) No. 53
  • ORU - (NET) No. 144 - (KenPom) No. 135
  • Penn State - (NET) No. 35 - (KenPom) No. 26
  • Seton Hall - (NET) No. 15 - (KenPom) No. 20
  • Tennessee - (NET) No. 63 - (KenPom) No. 68
  • UCLA - (NET) No. 76 - (KenPom) No. 78
  • VCU - (NET) No. 68 - (KenPom) No. 73
  • Virginia - (NET) No. 44 - (KenPom) No. 42
  • Virginia Tech - (NET) No. 92 - (KenPom) No. 105
  • Wichita State - (NET) No. 41 - (KenPom) No. 39
