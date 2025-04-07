OSU's Anthony Roy: 'Fans Can Expect Me to Burn the Nets Down'
The Oklahoma State Cowboys landed one of the top scoring guards in the 2025 transfer portal. Former University of Milwaukee-Green Bay sharpshooter Anthony Roy announced earlier this week that he would be taking his talents to Oklahoma State next season.
You were one of the top offensive targets in the transfer portal, what made you go with Oklahoma State?
“They were aggressive in the recruiting process and made it feel like I was really wanted. I watched a dozen games this year and felt it would be a great fit.”
Oklahoma State is still trying to find their identity on the basketball court, what do you bring to the table?
“I bring toughness, effort and a good attitude. And on top of that i’ve been blessed with the ability to put the ball in the basket, which I feel will help win some games.”
You are a hot topic among Oklahoma State fans on social media, what can they expect to see from Anthony Roy on the hardwood next season?
”Fans can expect me to burn the nets down.”
Was there a single coach at Oklahoma State that won you over during the recruiting process and there is a Cowboy player you look forward to playing with next season?
“Coach [James] Miller played a big part in getting me down to Stillwater, and I look forward to playing with Arturo Dean. I played with his big brother, Toru Dean at Langston University during the 2023-2024 season, finishing 35-2 and making it to the national championship game.”
Did Green Bay head coach Doug Gottlieb have any input in your decision to attend Oklahoma State University?
“Doug felt it would be a good fit and I know he’s happy to see that I’ll be playing at his alma mater next season. Go Pokes!”