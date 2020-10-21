SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State to Host Arkansas in Big 12-SEC Challenge

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is one step closer to completing its 2020-21 non-conference schedule as the Pokes are set to host Arkansas in Stillwater on Jan. 30.

The program announced the schedule details in a release Wednesday morning.

Here's a look at all the match-ups for the upcoming Big 12-SEC Challenge:

  • Baylor vs. Auburn
  • Iowa State at Mississippi State
  • Kansas at Tennessee
  • Kansas State vs. Texas A&M
  • Oklahoma vs. Alabama
  • Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
  • Texas at Kentucky
  • Texas Tech at LSU
  • TCU at Missouri
  • West Virginia vs. Florida

This game marks the 52nd overall time the Pokes and Hogs have met on the hardwood, with Oklahoma State leading the all-time series 36-15. The Pokes have won five of the last six match ups, 10 of the last 12 dating back to 1966 and are 13-3 in games played in Stillwater with four-straight wins.

As for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, the Cowboys have an impressive 5-2 record, which includes last season's 73-62 win over former Big 12 foe Texas A&M in College Station.

Mike Boynton and the Cowboys will kick the 2020-21 season off on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in the Golden Window tournament in Lincoln, NE. Game details and opponents have yet to be announced.

Oklahoma State has also updated its scheduled on the team site. The Cowboys will still be traveling up to Milwaukee, WI to face Marquette in the Big 12/Big East Battle on Dec. 1.

The Pokes are still scheduled to host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Dec. 5 in Stillwater. Side note, the Golden Grizzlies hail from Auburn Hills, MI, a suburb on the North side of Detroit.

The Cowboys have a game scheduled for Dec. 8 with the opponent yet to be announced and will finish up the Dec. non-conference scheduled by traveling up to Wichita, KS for a game against Wichita State on Dec. 12.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

hmm... anybody know anything about Arkansas these days? 4 minutes of hell?

