Oklahoma State Basketball Announces Two-Game Series With Northwestern
Oklahoma State has a new opponent on the schedule for the next two years.
On Tuesday, OSU announced that it will be facing Northwestern in a couple of neutral-site matchups over the next two seasons, with one in each team’s home market. In the 2025-26 season, the Cowboys are slated to head to Chicago to face Northwestern on Thanksgiving Day in a doubleheader at the United Center, which also features a matchup between Duke and Arkansas.
As Steve Lutz enters his second season as OSU’s head coach, he has been adamant about improving the quality of the Cowboys’ nonconference schedule. With a premier matchup against the Wildcats on Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys will be in the college basketball spotlight.
"We're looking forward to being part of a great college basketball atmosphere on Thanksgiving Day," Lutz said. "Competing at the United Center against a strong opponent like Northwestern will be a valuable experience for our group as we gear up for Big 12 play. It will be a fun day of basketball!"
The second matchup against Northwestern is set for the 2026-27 season at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. With the Cowboys set for another Bedlam matchup in Oklahoma City this upcoming season, it appears that the Paycom Center will continue to be a bit of a home away from home for the Pokes.
Ready for the spotlight
While the Cowboys have had their fair share of struggles over the past few seasons, there is no doubt that they are on the right track with Lutz at the helm. With a full offseason to add his ideal fits for next season, Lutz and the Cowboys have no shortage of talent, especially in the scoring department, as they prepare for the 2025-26 campaign.
Although OSU’s goals will ultimately hinge on its performance in the Big 12, playing against a solid Big Ten squad could be just as helpful. When Northwestern coach Chris Collins took over the program in the 2013-14 season, it had never been to the NCAA Tournament. Yet, with three appearances since his arrival, including in two of the past three seasons, the Wildcats should present a perfect nonconference challenge for the Pokes.
"We're really excited about the opportunity to stay in Chicago for Thanksgiving against a great opponent like Oklahoma State," Collins said. "Playing in the United Center is always really special for our program and should make for a high-level game in a postseason-like environment."
Considering both teams have aspirations of making it to the NCAA Tournament, these matchups over the next couple of years should be exciting and give both teams great experience in their nonconference slates.