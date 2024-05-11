Oklahoma State Basketball Four-Star Signee Rises in Updated Rankings
The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball roster has seen some turnover this offseason. This isn't foreign in college basketball, though. Every program in the sport is dealing with it. This is the current era of college athletics, and college basketball roster building has changed because of it.
With the Cowboys parting ways with Mike Boynton, the program's head coach for the past seven seasons, Oklahoma State and Steve Lutz had to fill out their roster. With Boynton departing, many of his incredible recruits followed suit. Not four-star signee Jeremiah Johnson, though. He stayed committed to Oklahoma State.
Johnson, as mentioned, is a four-star recruit. He was a big commit to Boynton's 2024 class, and it's good for the program that he's still headed to Stillwater. In the recent 247Sports recruit rankings update, Johnson's overall ranking received a bump.
Previously ranked as the No. 141 prospect in the nation, Johnson saw a two-spot increase, now being ranked No. 139 in the nation. He's the No. 13 point guard in the class and the No. 8 prospect in Arizona. Still, Johnson's commitment to Oklahoma State is incredible, helping Lutz have a head start in recruitment and roster building ahead of this fall.
Johnson is an Oklahoma native, and the Cowboys secured his commitment last fall, beating out Oklahoma, TCU and SMU. He's since moved around during his high school basketball career, spending time in both Utah and Phoenix.
The four-star guard averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game this past season in high school. The talented 6-foot-3 guard reaffirmed his commitment to Lutz and the Pokes after Boynton was fired.
"When I came to Oklahoma State, of course I came for who was coaching, but I also came for the community and just wanting to play in an Oklahoma State jersey, just wanting to always do that," Johnson told the Pistols Firing Blog last month.
Johnson cited that the program retaining Keiton Page was huge, and helped in his decision to remain committed.
