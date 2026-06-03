Oklahoma State Basketball Puts Future First with Latest Five-Star Offer

Building a relationship with recruits takes time. Fortunately, Oklahoma State basketball has plenty of time to work on a five-star recruit.

Tobias Bass of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter) reported that 6-10 forward Alex Alexander received an offer from the Cowboys. Alexander didn’t announce the offer himself, but he did repost Bass’ report on his social media page. ESPN ranks him as a five-star player.

Now, Alexander is a member of the Class of 2029, so he won’t help the Cowboys for some time, assuming he commits and signs down the road. The Mesquite, Texas, product already has competition for his services from another Big 12 school, TCU. He’s also playing for Gillion Academy in Springfield, Va. So, he’s gearing up for what should be a long and attentive recruiting process.

Why Offering Alex Alexander Matters for Oklahoma State

Petersburg Crimson Wave forward Latrell Allmond grabs the rebound. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offering him now means that the Cowboys can continue to build a relationship with him. Even though he won’t help a college program for a couple of years, he has offers from LSU, Missouri and Mississippi State. The queue is already starting to form. Coach Steve Lutz has a case to make, and he can use his most recent class as an example to Alexander and others of the kind of talent he can recruit.

Lutz and his staff signed a four-player class for this upcoming season. Three finished up the cycle as four-star recruits — Latrell Allmond, a 6-8 forward who played at Petersburg High School in Richmond, Va.; guard Anthony Felisi, a 6-5 guard from Utah Prep in Orem, Utah; and forward Jalen Montonati, a 6-7 forward from Owasso, Okla.

The trio, combined with guard Parker Robinson, who played with Overtime Elite in Atlanta and was ranked No. 156, helped Lutz’s class finish as a Top 10 class per all three major recruiting services. The No. 7 composite ranking was the Cowboys’ highest since 2005. Lutz raised the bar with his fans. But he’s also raised the bar with potential recruits.

If the Cowboys are seen as a destination for players like Allmond and Felisi, who could play right away in Stillwater, that makes the program a player for recruits of Alexander’s caliber. Now, winning more would help. The Cowboys won 20 games last year under Lutz but were consigned to the NIT for the second straight season.

A better season in 2026-27 could be a signal to Alexander that the Cowboys are on the upswing and are the right program for him in the future. The good news for Oklahoma State is that it has time to make that a reality, impress Alexander and keep the relationship moving forward.