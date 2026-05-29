Where Every Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball Transfer Landed in Portal

The Oklahoma State Cowboys men’s basketball team has put its focus on assembling the best possible transfer class that it can for 2026-27.

The Cowboys have lured some great talent to Stillwater for next season, most notably former UCF forward Jordan Burks, who committed in late May to join the program. He’ll give the Cowboys some scoring inside to go along with the talented guards that head coach Steve Lutz and his staff grabbed out of the portal.

But, the Cowboys had to lose talent to the transfer portal to have room to sign those players. Below are the 2025-26 Cowboys who entered the portal and where they landed as of May 28.

G Anthony Roy: NBA

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Roy declared for the NBA Draft and submitted his name to the transfer portal to keep his options open as he determined what his NBA hopes looked like. He kept his name in the draft class, which means his college career is over.

Before he transferred into Oklahoma State for the 2025-26 season, he was the NCAA scoring leader (25.7 ppg) at Green Bay before suffering a season-ending injury. With the Cowboys he averaged 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as he ended the season as the team’s leading scorer.

Robert Jennings II: Maryland

Oklahoma State basketball player Robert Jennings II. | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Jenning started his career at Texas Tech, where he played two seasons for the Red Raiders. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in his final season in Lubbock. He transferred to Oklahoma State for the 2024-25 season and spent two seasons with OSU. In 2024-25 he averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds and in 2025-26 he averaged 3.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

G Jaylen Curry: Virginia Tech

Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Steve Lutz speaks with Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jaylen Curry. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Curry spent two years at UMass and one year at Oklahoma State before he hit the portal again and landed at Virginia Tech. with OSU and VT reportedly heading to the Charleston Classic in November, there’s a chance the Cowboys and Curry could cross paths in 2026-27.

Curry averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game as he ran the point for the Cowboys’ offense during a 20-win season.

C Andrija Vuković: George Washington

Vuković was recruited as part of Lutz’s first class out of First Sport Basketball College Belgrade in Serbia. As a freshman he scored 20 points and eight rebounds in 47 minutes and missed part of the season due to injury. After getting healthy he averaged 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season.

G Vyctorius Miller: Georgetown

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Vyctorius Miller. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller joined the Georgetown Hoyas in late May after he opted to transfer from the Cowboys. He spent his freshman season in 2024-25 at LSU, where he averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.0 minutes. He became a double-digit scorer for the Cowboys last season, as he averaged 10.8 points per game. His uncle is Percy Miller, better known as the rapper Master P.

Not Yet Signed

Two Cowboys remained unsigned as of thigs writing. Guard Isaiah Coleman averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season. The junior played two seasons at Seton Hall before he transferred to OSU. Guard Daniel Guetta averaged 2 points per game. He was a true freshman.