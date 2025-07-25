Oklahoma State Basketball Sends Offer to IMG Academy Talent
Steve Lutz and his staff have been active this month recruiting for their 2026 class. As it currently stands, the Cowboys have yet to receive a commitment, but things may be changing sooner rather than later, as the Cowboys have begun to send out more offers following some of the top AAU tournaments finishing up this month.
Following the annual Peach Jam tournament, Oklahoma State would send out an offer to IMG Academy and Team Melo power forward Chase Foster.
A Florida native listed at 6-foot-10, Foster averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and two assists while shooting 48% from the field during his time at the Peach Jam this year.
He's listed as a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, coming in as the No. 7-ranked player in Florida and No. 6 power forward in the nation.
Also playing for Team Melo on Nike's EYBL circuit, Foster would showcase his skills through 20 games, averaging 15.8 points, 7.2 boards and two assists per game.
Lutz and his staff will certainly have their work cut out for themselves if they want to land a commitment from Chase Foster, as the forward also has offers from Florida State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, among several other Power Four schools in the nation.
Per Sam Kayser via X, Chase Foster will have his official visit in Stillwater on August 28. We will monitor this visit closely and follow up once Foster visits campus.