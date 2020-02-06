Cowboys Secure Their First Win In Big 12 Play

The Cowboys have finally done it! For the first time this season, the Cowboys have secured a win in Big 12 conference pla by taking down TCU 72-57.

The first half for the Cowboys may have been the strongest they have played since the start of Big 12 play. At halftime, they led the Horned Frogs 36-30 with Yor Anei leading all scorers with 8 points.

The first half of the game was also the most balanced the Oklahoma State offense has been during league play. Cam McGriff, Isaac Likekele, Thomas Dziagwa, and Keylan Boone all accounted for 6 points. Jonathan Laurent also added 4 of his own.

Although Anei led all scorers, Isaac Likekele was the workhorse of the first 20 minutes, tallying 7 assists to go along with his 6 points.

The second half was no different for the Cowboys or Likekele, who seemed to be taking care of business in every way. Likekele played 38 minutes tonight in an all effort that saw him score 15 points, grab 6 rebounds, have 2 blocked shots and dish out a season high 11 assists.

The offensive efficiency tonight did was not just fantastic for Likekele, but throughout the entire lineup. Anei and Dziagwa both finished with 14 points, while McGriff finished with 10.

The defense was also firing on all cylinders, holding the Horned Frogs 11 points below their season average. Anei was a large part of the defensive effort, accounting for 3 blocks and 3 steals, leading all players in both categories.

One player who made a large impact on the court but not on the stat sheet was Dee Mitchell. Mitchell was forced to play more after Chris Harris Jr. went down with a leg injury.

"Dee Mitchell was certainly the MVP of tonight's game even after coming off the bench. I'm really really proud of him", said Mike Boynton. His defense effort was amazing tonight, helped us win this game."

The Cowboys next game will be on Saturday when they travel to Waco to take on the #1 Baylor Bears. That game will be aired on ESPN2 at 5pm.