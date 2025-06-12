Oklahoma State's Big 12 Home and Road Matchups Revealed
Oklahoma State’s Big 12 path has been unveiled.
On Thursday, the Big 12 announced its opponent matrix for the 2025-26 basketball season. After playing 20 conference games in the first year with 16 teams, the Big 12 has decided to move back to its typical 18-game slate for next season.
As OSU looks to rebound from a rough 2024-25 campaign, coach Steve Lutz has revamped the roster going into his second year in Stillwater. While any Big 12 slate would be tough, the Cowboys will simply have to power through their opponents to reach their goals of making an NCAA Tournament appearance.
OSU’s 2025-26 Big 12 opponents
Home only: Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia
Away only: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Texas Tech, Utah
Home and away: UCF, Iowa State, TCU
Last season, the Cowboys were in the middle of the pack in the Big 12 standings and finished far from the top of the conference. Going 7-13 in conference play, OSU never had much of a chance to do something special last season.
However, their 7-3 record in Big 12 home games could be something for the team to build off of going into next season, especially with premier opponents such as Baylor, Houston and Kansas only facing the Cowboys in Stillwater. Of course, for Lutz’s group to truly turn things around next season, it will need to perform far better on the road.
Last season, the Cowboys went winless in conference road games. Over the past two seasons, OSU has only secured one Big 12 win away from home.
Assuming the Cowboys can find some similar success at home and begin to perform on the road, it will also be helpful for OSU that the Big 12 schedule has been reduced back down to 18 games, giving OSU two fewer matchups against some of the top teams in the country.
The Big 12 is arguably the toughest league in college basketball, and winning games against conference opponents will never come easy for the Cowboys. Yet, with so much optimism surrounding next season, OSU might just be able to break through in a tough Big 12.