Oklahoma State Blown Out in Wire-to-Wire Loss at Utah
Oklahoma State basketball is back in a familiar spot.
OSU lost to Utah 83-62 on Saturday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Coming into the contest, Utah had yet to earn a conference victory and had lost each of its first three contests in blowout fashion.
OSU found itself in a far too familiar spot, trailing by 12 points less than four minutes into the game. The situation never got better for the Cowboys throughout the night.
With 14:32 left in the first half, Marchelus Avery scored to get the OSU deficit back down to eight. Only 10 seconds later, Utah pushed its lead back to double figures with a dunk. From that point, OSU trailed by double figures for the rest of the game.
Despite battling back and getting their deficit down to 37-26 at halftime, the Cowboys quickly let go of the rope again to begin the second half. OSU allowed Utah to score the first six points of the second half and extend its lead to 17.
Even spots that looked to be turning a corner for the Cowboys were negatives. Coming off of a 27-point performance against Kansas State, Abou Ousmane had only eight points on 3-of-10 shooting. OSU also shot an abysmal 12-of-22 from the foul line.
Of course, it’s difficult to see where the Cowboys go from here. After getting a Big 12 win against Kansas State, one of the conference’s worst teams thus far, the Cowboys failed to put up a fight from the start against Utah.
Getting wins on the road in the Big 12 is a difficult task regardless of the opponent, but that task will always be impossible if the team shows little effort from tipoff.
