Oklahoma State Commit Tyson Pogi Shoots Hoops at Gallagher-Iba Arena

No one is going to tell future Oklahoma State basketball player Tyson Pogi he can’t shoot hoops at his future home.

Pogi, who committed to the Cowboys in May, posted a minute-long video of him and several others player an organization scrimmage on the floor at Gallagher-Iba Arena. In the post, Pogi thanked Oklahoma State basketball, head coach Steve Lutz and assistant coach Keiton Page for letting them play. The video was captured DM Sports Media Marketing. Pogi also tagged his high school, Southmoore, in Moore, Okla.

Tyson Pogi’s Cowboys Future

When Pogi made his commitment, it ensured that Lutz and his staff would have a point guard to build his next class around. He can’t sign with the Cowboys until the early signing period in November, but it will be hard for another program to pry him away. He is the sone of former Oklahoma State quarterback Aso Pogi.

So, the younger Pogi has likely frequented GIA from time to time during his life. But it was probably the first time he played on the floor knowing he’ll be practicing on it in orange and white in the fall of 2027.

Lutz landed a legacy and protected his recruiting backyard, much as he did last cycle when he signed guard Jalen Montonati, a four-star player from Owasso, Okla., who will join the program this fall as a freshman.

Pogi was also probably encouraged by the recruiting class that Lutz put together and was recognized last month as one of the Top 10 recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle. Lutz and his staff inked four Top 200 players, led by McDonald's All-American Latrell Allmond (Southern Pines, N.C./Petersburg (VA) HS).

The other Top 200 players in the class are guard Parker Robinson (Orem, Utah/Utah Prep) and guard Anthony Felisi (Orem, Utah/Utah Prep).

The exceptional freshman class, combined with a solid transfer class, has Lutz thinking that this could be the year he gets the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Oklahoma State made the NCAA Tournament that season, led by former head coach Mike Boynton Jr. and future No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham. The Cowboys won a first-round game before they fell at the second round.

Lutz is 37-33 in two seasons and improved the Cowboys by three wins from 2024-25 (17) to 2025-26 (20). The Cowboys have played in the NIT both years. But OSU hasn’t finished better than a tie for 12th in the Big 12 in his first two seasons.