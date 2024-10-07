Oklahoma State Unveils New Uniforms to Begin Steve Lutz Era
Oklahoma State is bringing a new look as it enters a new era.
On Sunday, OSU men’s basketball tweeted a picture teasing a new uniform before unveiling it later in the day. The new orange uniform signals a new era in the Cowboys’ branding.
Labeling the orange uniform reveal as part one, OSU seemingly indicated that this is more than just a single uniform and a complete change in the team’s set. The new uniforms are nearly identical to the orange uniforms that OSU’s women’s team has worn in recent years.
However, the Cowboys’ jerseys have white numbers with the black “Oklahoma State,” compared to the women’s jersey, which has all black letters and numbers.
Considering OSU’s men’s and women’s teams have shared similar uniform designs in the past, it would make sense for the Cowboys to take a similar approach with the rest of their jerseys. That could mean the Cowboys’ black jersey is simply the inverse of the orange threads, and a white jersey would simply have the OSU logo.
This is the first time OSU has changed its uniforms since the 2017-18 season, Mike Boynton’s first as head coach. With Steve Lutz entering his first year, it makes sense for the Cowboys to change up their look.
While the Cowboys will have a new primary look next season, it would be a mistake to abandon the throwback uniforms that have been a fan favorite for many seasons. While those threads are typically brought out for the Cowboys’ biggest games, it will still be a popular opinion that those should be the team’s permanent jerseys.
However, the Cowboys will have new uniforms to work with moving forward and will be able to show them off when the season begins next month.
