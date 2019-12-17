Pokes Rank Well in First NET Rankings of the Season

STILLWATER -- We knew going into the season that Oklahoma State's non-conference schedule was going to be tough. With a strong group of senior leaders, two experienced and talented sophomores, as well as a big group of talented and learning freshmen, the Cowboys are off to a great start.

They won games they should've won, and they've won a few games people thought they'd struggle with. With sophomore point guard Isaac Likekele sidelined the past few weeks, the Pokes dropped two in a row to Georgetown and Wichita State, but went to Houston over the weekend and beat a solid Houston team.

The first NET rankings of the season were released earlier Monday afternoon and the Cowboys are sitting in a good position, a position to move up from: 41.

Oklahoma State is sitting at 8-2 on the season, and have faced an average NET opponent of 113, which is actually one of the better NETs in the country.

They've also faced an average opponent rank of 29, have a strength of schedule of 47, a non-conference strength of schedule of 45 and have gone 2-1 against opponents ranked within Quadrant 1.

They're 3-1 against Quadrant 2 opponents, have not faced any Quadrant 3 opponents and are 3-0 against Quadrant 4 opponents.

As for the rest of the Big 12, three are ranked within the top-25. Here's how it looks:

No. 2 Kansas

No. 5 Baylor

No. 12 West Virginia

No. 34 Texas Tech

No. 37 Oklahoma

No. 41 Oklahoma State

No. 45 Texas

No. 82 Iowa State

No. 87 TCU

No. 131 Kansas State

As for Oklahoma State's two losses on the season, Wichita State checks in first at No. 14 and Georgetown has greatly improved as they're sitting at 7-3 on the season and are No. 38 in the NET.

As for a couple of the Cowboy's more impressive wins, Ole Miss is sitting at No. 46, Houston at No. 68 and Syracuse at No. 75.