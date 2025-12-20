Oklahoma State Forward to Miss Rest of 2025-26 Season

Oklahoma State will be without one of its two returning players for the rest of the season.

After a 10-1 start to the season, the Cowboys suffered a blow with an announcement from one of their big men. On Friday, OSU released a statement from Robert Jennings II announcing that he will miss the rest of the season and take a medical redshirt.

“First off, thank you to the fans, the coaching staff, and my teammates for supporting me to the fullest, on and off the court,” Jennings wrote. “That love means a lot and never goes unnoticed.

With that being said, due to an injury, I’ll be medically redshirting the rest of the season. It hurts not being able to compete, but the goal hasn’t changed. I’m embracing the grind, trusting the process and looking forward to being back out there at 100% next year. #GoPokes”

In the offseason, Jennings had hip surgery, and lingering effects from that surgery led to him missing some games early in the season. Before announcing the early end of his second season in Stillwater, Jennings made his way onto the court for three games, starting all of them.

Across his three contests this season, Jennings averaged 3.7 points, four rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes a night. However, after playing in OSU’s first three games of the year, he was never able to make it back on the floor again.

Jennings first came to OSU before the 2024-25 season as part of Steve Lutz’s first transfer portal class. Jennings had played a couple of seasons at Texas Tech before making his way to the Cowboys and quickly became a key piece of OSU’s backcourt in his junior year.

Starting 35 times last season, Jennings averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.5 minutes a game.

With all of the chaos in the portal over the offseason shaping this OSU team, Jennings was one of only two Cowboys to stick around after last season, joining Andrija Vukovic. Add in his three total years of college basketball experience coming into the season, and Jennings was expected to be a great veteran presence on the floor.

Although Jennings hadn’t been a large piece of OSU’s early success, his consistency last season showed that he could’ve been a solid contributor again this year. Still, the Cowboys have a solid squad and will still be looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, even if Jennings won’t be able to be a part of that journey on the floor.